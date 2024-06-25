A New Restaurant and Cigar Lounge to Open in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village

Sunset on Belcourt, a new restaurant and cigar lounge coming to Belcourt Avenue, will open this summer, featuring cocktails, tapas, live music and specialty cigars. From the owners of Supper Club on Belcourt, Bungalow10 and Jar Tapas + Cocktail, this marks the fourth business venture in Hillsboro Village for business group Make a Play Hospitality, and completes the “Belcourt Square”, the hospitality group’s vision for the conglomerate of all four businesses on Belcourt Ave.

The 3,400 square foot patio space is located directly behind Supper Club on Belcourt and can be accessed through the side gate next to the restaurant or from a separate entrance on Wedgewood Avenue. The space includes lounge furniture, high top tables, bar seating, as well as eight booths for bigger groups, with a capacity of 185.

“I myself am a fan of cigars and feel this concept pairs nicely with our restaurants and cocktail club on Belcourt Avenue,” said co-owner Joseph Johnson. “After enjoying a great meal at one of our restaurants, what’s better than a cigar, a nice whiskey or wine, all while listening to great live music in the outdoor sunset? We’ve envisioned this as the final piece to the Belcourt square of concepts, and with the opening of Sunset, the vision can completely come to life.”

The menu will consist of tapas-style food and large plates, such as lamb chops, NY strip steaks and Cajun pasta. At the lounge, guests will be able to order from a new specialty cocktail menu, featuring drinks such as Special Guidance Old Fashioned, Reverence On The Rocks and Uncle Nearest Tea, as well as choose from a variety of cigars. Guests are also invited to bring their own cigars, and enjoy them in an open-air atmosphere.

Live music performances and DJ’s will provide the soundtrack for the evening. The restaurant and cigar lounge will be open year round, with a cover provided during the cold weather months.

Sunset on Belcourt will be located at 2000 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212.

