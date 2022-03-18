A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Offer Public Safety Concentration Geared Toward Working Professionals

Bachelor’s degree program can be completed online

A new degree program in MTSU’s University College will allow more adults and public servants to earn their bachelor’s degrees.

Starting with the fall 2022 semester, students will be able to choose the new public safety concentration as part of the Integrated Studies major. The degree program can be completed online and is specifically designed for those already working in the public safety field and will feature courses from several different areas of campus including management, sociology, management, communications and health.

The public safety concentration is designed for those in law enforcement, homeland security, emergency management, fire safety, dispatchers, and other public service professionals at the local, state and federal levels.

Marva Lucas, chair of the University Studies Department, helped develop the program. She says the goal is to provide public safety officials with the opportunity to acquire important knowledge and skills in key areas they are already familiar with.

“The emphasis will be on crisis response, diversity, communication and leadership,” Lucas said. “This is an interdisciplinary degree and successful students will leave the program well-rounded and knowledgeable in a variety of different areas.”

Students who qualify can also earn credit for their past work experience and training. Through Prior Learning Assessment, or PLA, the program allows adult students to convert eligible prior work and training and certifications into college credit and use up to 48 credits toward electives. Students pay for the course but are not charged for the credits earned.

Those interested in the program will also have access to a free degree evaluation before they enroll. The evaluation, done by University College enrollment counselors and advisors, will help students maximize any past college credit that they may need to transfer to MTSU.

“We know it is common among adults to have a diverse educational background,” said Peggy Carpenter, assistant dean of University College. “We want to give them the best opportunity to finish what they started and reach their goals as quickly as possible.”

Students can apply now to be admitted for the fall semester. For questions about applying or to learn more about the program visit mtsu.edu/finishnow or call 615-904-8092.