A Moment’s Peace Named a Salon Today Top 200 Honoree for 2025

At A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, we are committed to providing an unmatched experience for every guest who walks through our doors. From our highly trained professionals and top-tier services to our warm and welcoming environment, we strive to be the best in the industry.

That dedication has once again earned us national recognition—Salon Today has named A Moment’s Peace a Top 200 Honoree for 2025! This prestigious award recognizes the leading salons across the country in various categories, celebrating excellence in business growth, customer retention, employee development, and industry innovation.

Recognized for Excellence in Client Retention & Referral Programs

Each year, Salon Today evaluates top-performing salons across North America, highlighting those that excel in key business categories. A Moment’s Peace earned this year’s honor for our Client Retention and Referral Programs, a testament to our unwavering commitment to exceptional service and guest satisfaction. Our dedication to cultivating long-term client relationships, rewarding loyal guests, and creating a welcoming, luxurious atmosphere has set us apart as a leader in the industry.

Commitment to Customer Experience & Innovation

At A Moment’s Peace, our clients are at the heart of everything we do. From the moment they step through our doors, we strive to provide an unparalleled spa and salon experience that keeps them returning time and time again. Our client-focused initiatives, including personalized service, high-quality treatments, and exclusive referral incentives, reflect our dedication to customer satisfaction and continuous innovation. We believe in going above and beyond to create a space where guests feel valued, pampered, and appreciated.

Thank You to Our Clients & Team

This recognition would not be possible without our incredible clients and our talented team. We sincerely thank our loyal guests who trust us with their beauty and wellness needs. Your continued support and referrals allow us to do what we love. We also want to acknowledge our dedicated team of professionals whose expertise, passion, and commitment to excellence make A Moment’s Peace a standout in the industry.

Experience Award-Winning Service for Yourself

Discover what makes A Moment’s Peace an award-winning salon and day spa! Whether you’re a returning guest or visiting for the first time, we invite you to experience our top-tier services and exceptional care.

Call us today at (615) 224-0770 or book your appointment online to enjoy the Salon Today Top 200 experience firsthand!

