A Look at the 2026 Opponents for the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans’ 2026 opponent slate has been confirmed, featuring matchups against the AFC North and NFC East divisions, along with their traditional AFC South rivals. The complete schedule with specific dates and times will be released by the NFL in May 2026.

Home Games at Nissan Stadium

Houston Texans (AFC South)

Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)

Cleveland Browns (AFC North)

Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)

New York Jets (AFC East)

Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East)

Washington Commanders (NFC East)

Away Games

Houston Texans (AFC South)

Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)

Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)

Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West)

New York Giants (NFC East)

Dallas Cowboys (NFC East)

Detroit Lions (NFC North)

Schedule Notes

The Titans will face a last-place schedule in 2026, meaning they’ll play teams that finished last in the AFC East (Jets), AFC West (Raiders), and NFC North (Lions). They’ll face all AFC North teams and all NFC East teams as part of the rotating divisional schedule. As always, they play their AFC South division rivals twice each (home and away).

The specific dates, times, and order of games will be announced when the NFL releases the complete 2026 schedule in May 2026.

For the most current information, visit the official Tennessee Titans website.

