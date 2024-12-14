A Legacy of Beauty: The Story Behind the Poppie Hartley Memorial Scholarship

Penelope (“Poppie”) Hartley was not your average teenager. At just 16, her world was already vibrant, filled with boundless creativity and a deep love for the art of beauty. Whether experimenting with makeup palettes, crafting hairstyles for her friends, or simply offering words of encouragement to those who needed a boost, Poppie saw beauty in everyone. She made it her mission to reflect that beauty back to the world.

Poppie’s dream was clear: to study at the prestigious Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute in

Nashville, where she could bring her creative vision to life. She imagined a career where she would not only transform appearances but also uplift spirits. Her passion for cosmetology was about more than just artistry; it was about making people feel seen, valued, and beautiful—inside and out.

Tragically, Poppie’s life was cut short before she could achieve her dream. Yet, her spirit lives on through the Poppie Hartley Memorial Scholarship. This initiative honors Poppie’s legacy by supporting aspiring beauty professionals who share her compassion, thoughtfulness, and passion for cosmetology.

The scholarship offers $10,000 to a deserving student accepted into the January 2025

Cosmetology class at Aveda Arts. It’s more than financial assistance—it’s a testament to

Poppie’s belief in the transformative power of beauty and the importance of nurturing dreams.

Applicants are invited to share their stories, passion, and goals through a letter of intent, a letter of recommendation, and either an essay or a video. Through these submissions, the

scholarship committee seeks individuals who embody Poppie’s qualities—those who dream big, care deeply, and use their talents to make the world a little brighter.

As the deadline approaches on January 24, 2025, the Poppie Hartley Memorial Scholarship

stands as an inspiration, reminding us all of the power of dreams and the enduring legacy of a young woman whose light continues to shine.

SCHOLARSHIP DETAILS: Qualifications:

• Possess the 3 qualities that Poppie embodied: Compassion, Thoughtfulness, & Passion for Beauty

• Meet admittance requirements & accepted to the January 2025 Cosmetology class.

• Maintain Satisfactory Academic and Attendance Progress (SAP) throughout the course

• Complete state hour requirement of the program to receive full scholarship. If the student terminates or is terminated from the program, the student will be financially responsible for the hourly tuition rate of all hours earned plus the kit and termination fee.

How to Apply:

• Submit a Letter of Intent, Letter of Recommendation & Video or Essay during the enrollment process:

– Letter of Intent: Detailing your passion for beauty and why you’re choosing Aveda Arts

– Letter of Recommendation: from Admittance Checklist

– Video or Essay: A 500-word essay or 2-min video explaining what this scholarship would mean to you and how it would shape your future in the industry

Questions?

Contact [email protected]

