A Holiday Treat for Titans Fans: Free Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has partnered with the Tennessee Titans to provide fans across the Nashville region with a festive holiday promotion featuring complimentary wings. From now through Monday, December 22, 2025, Titans supporters can receive six free boneless or bone-in wings with any qualifying purchase of $10 or more at participating locations throughout Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and southern Kentucky.

Seven Days of Wing Specials for Titans Faithful

The week-long promotion gives fans multiple opportunities to enjoy Buffalo Wild Wings’ signature offerings while celebrating the holiday season and supporting their team. The special runs through December 22, allowing guests to redeem the offer whether they’re gathering to watch games, meeting friends, or simply enjoying holiday festivities at one of the sports bar locations.

Phil Albanese, Senior Vice President of Company Operations at Buffalo Wild Wings, emphasized the partnership’s community focus. “It’s the season of giving and Buffalo Wild Wings is proud to partner with the Tennessee Titans to bring a little extra holiday cheer to fans,” said Albanese. “Titans fans bring incredible energy all year long and we’re thrilled to give them another reason to celebrate whether they’re watching the game at one of our sports bars or fueling up for the holidays.”

Choose From 26 Signature Sauces and Seasonings

Guests redeeming the free wings offer can select from Buffalo Wild Wings’ complete range of 26 signature sauces and seasonings. Popular options include Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Original Buffalo, and Honey BBQ, allowing fans to customize their wings according to personal taste preferences. The promotion applies to both boneless and traditional bone-in wing preparations.

Additional Menu Options Available

Beyond the complimentary wings, guests can expand their meals with Buffalo Wild Wings’ full menu featuring Hand-Smashed Burgers, Crispy Chicken Dippers, sandwiches, sides, and signature appetizers. The promotion encourages fans to explore the complete dining experience while taking advantage of the holiday offer.

Promotion Terms and Participating Locations

The six free wings offer requires a minimum pre-tax purchase of $10 in qualifying food and non-alcoholic beverages. The promotion is limited to one redemption per person per visit and applies only to dine-in service and pay-in-store takeout orders. Guests must present proof of the offer at the time of purchase to receive the complimentary wings.

The special cannot be combined with other coupons, offers, or discounts. All participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations throughout Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and southern Kentucky are honoring the promotion through December 22, 2025. Additional taxes and fees, including service charges, apply to all orders. The offer is subject to change without notice and uses promotional code 217.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Founded in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings operates as the largest sports bar brand in the United States with more than 1,300 restaurants across nine global markets. The company has developed a rapidly expanding off-premise business through Buffalo Wild Wings GO, providing convenient ordering and pickup options for guests. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants, which includes multiple dining concepts serving customers worldwide.

