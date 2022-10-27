A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park.

Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.

“We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

This year Enchant will string its incredible light displays coast to coast from Florida to California and will be joined by its first-ever national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.

“Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection, and happiness to millions of viewers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, of Hallmark Media. “Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house; strung throughout your favorite hometown spots; or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”

The popular television network will be offering guests a variety of custom experiences, including a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, photo opportunities, Hallmark Channel wine tasting, and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie while in production.

“Hallmark Channel is the perfect partner to join Enchant across America this year. It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the premium, experiential holiday celebration we’ve created,” said LeeAnne Stables, chief marketing officer for Enchant. “We have so many fun surprises waiting for their millions of fans, including that Hallmark classic—delicious mugs of Enchant hot chocolate ready to go.”

Returning cities for the holiday extravaganza include Dallas; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg; and Las Vegas. Debuting Enchant events in 2022 are Sacramento, San Jose, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

Tickets for all Enchant cities are on sale now at enchantchristmas.com.

ABOUT ENCHANT: Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres, featuring a dazzling installation of over 4 million sparkling multicolored lights creating a one-of-a-kind, story-themed walk-thru maze with holiday trees over 100 feet tall. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits, and a charming holiday marketplace featuring local artisans, along with holiday foods and festive drinks. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted over 3 million guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada.