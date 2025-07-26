A Dame Fine Picnic Fundraiser at Centennial Park to Feature Trisha Yearwood

The Nashville chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) is delighted to invite the community to its signature summer fundraising event, A Dame Fine Picnic, on Friday, September 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Musicians Corner in Centennial Park. This all-ages event promises an evening filled with sumptuous food, live music, and a sense of community — all for a great cause.

A Dame Fine Picnic showcases an array of picnic fare crafted by women-led food and hospitality brands, featuring some of the South’s most iconic culinary talents. Each picnic basket, designed to serve two people, will include a delectable selection of classic picnic fare, thoughtfully curated in collaboration with Nashville’s most celebrated restaurants.

Confirmed participants include local culinary talents such as Trisha Yearwood, Maneet Chauhan, 8th & Roast Coffee Co, Aloha Fish Company, Bear Creek Farm, Belle & Bottle, Belle Meade Winery, Biscuit Love, Bloomsbury Farms, Cafe Cheeserie, Cafe Roze, Charpiers Bakery, City House, Conrad Nashville, Cookie Fix, The Corner Market, D’Andrews Bakery, Dozen Bakery, Etch, Goo Goo Cluster, Hattie Jane’s Creamery, Mama Blanche, Margot Cafe, Mary Bobos, Nicky’s Coal Fired, Pastabilities, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Saturated Ice Cream, Thistle Farms, and Triple Crown Bakery.

Only 125 picnic baskets are available, each a delicious surprise filled with a generous array of food and accompaniments. Due to the nature of the event, basket orders cannot accommodate dietary restrictions.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the free live music at Musicians Corner. Alternatively, guests are welcome to take their picnic home to savor at their leisure.

