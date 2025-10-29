A $754 Million Mega Millions Treat for Halloween

It’s no trick! By far the largest Mega Millions® jackpot ever offered on Halloween is up for grabs on Friday, October 31. The big prize jumps to a whopping $754 million ($352.8 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 2, 19, 33, 53 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. There has been a drawing on Halloween six previous times in Mega Millions history, but none of those produced a jackpot win on the ghostly day.

In the October 28 drawing, there were 502,089 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of almost $10.1 million. Eight tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: three at 2X for $20,000 (Illinois, South Carolina and Texas), three at 3X for $30,000 (Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Texas), and two at 4X for $40,000 (Massachusetts and New York). Find complete drawing results here.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27. Since that time, in 35 drawings there have been more than 10.5 million winning tickets at all levels, with prizes worth nearly $251 million. They include 17 second-tier prizes: Eight with the 2X multiplier (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia), seven with the 3X multiplier (two in California and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and New York), and one each at 4X and 5X (both in California).

There have also been 238 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000. These third-tier prizes were won in 38 different jurisdictions across the country: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Due to California’s pari-mutuel rules, all prizes in that state will vary from the standard values.

Before the June 27 Virginia jackpot win at $348 million, other jackpots awarded this year were in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17).

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

