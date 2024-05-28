$9K Stolen After Man Electronically Interferes With ATM

May 28, 2024 – Murfreesboro Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft case.

On May 11, 2024, an unidentified man is accused of committing theft by electronically interfering with an ATM at the Meadows Corner BP on Manson Pike, causing the machine to dispense $9,560. The man was seen leaving in a compact SUV and traveling down Brinkley Road.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664 or email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro PD

