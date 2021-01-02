After AT&T experienced a network outage last week following the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, local cities are reporting their 911 and non-emergency lines are operational again.

Below is information from each city:

Murfreesboro

All Murfreesboro Communications Center’s 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are once again functioning properly. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1, and 615-893-1311 for any on-emergency related calls.

Smyrna

Smyrna’s non-emergency number is operational again. 615-459-6644.

La Vergne

La Vergne’s 911 lines and non-emergency lines have been restored. Please call 911 if you have an emergency and 615-793-7744 for non-emergency assistance. Use of alternate numbers will be discontinued at this time.