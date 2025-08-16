’90s Rock Supergroup Ezra Ray Hart Brings Holiday Tour to Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl

Those are sleigh bells you hear in the distance, and they’re sounding the return of Ezra Ray Hart.

MULTI-PLATINUM iconic rock frontmen—Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, and Emerson Hart of Tonic—will return to the road this fall on their debut headline run with the inaugural NEVER ENDING ‘90s PRESENTS: EZRA RAY HART 90s HITS & XMAS RIFFS tour.

Get ready for the supergroup to deliver classics from their respective catalogs and unwrap holiday staples with their own spin. This month-long jaunt begins on November 20 in Pittsburgh, PA, at Rivers Casino, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on December 20 in Anaheim, CA, at The Grove of Anaheim. The tour stops in Nashville on November 25th at Brooklyn Bowl. Find tickets here.

The tour promises to dip into the group’s combined discography as the guys re-energize one smash after another. From Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning,” Better Than Ezra’s “Good,” and Tonic’s “If You Could Only See” to the likes of “Little Saint Nick” and other seasonal anthems, expect a show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

There’s no better way to get ready for the holidays this year. Tickets are the early gift that will keep on giving!

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email