9 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2024

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities for the entire family.
1Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch (Davidson County)
97 White Bridge Road, Nashville, TN 37209
Monday-Saturday: 8 am-7 pm, and Sunday, 8 am-6 pm
Visit Nashville’s largest selection of mums, pumpkins, and hay bales. There are plenty of photo prop opportunities throughout and a chance to try pumpkin bowling. The patch is pet friendly and free of charge for entry.
For more information, click here.
2Walden Farm (Rutherford County)
September 21- October 31, Thursday-Friday: 2 pm-6 pm, Saturday, 9 am-6 pm, Sunday: noon 6 pm
Walden Farm is open from late September through October 31 each year. Hayrides, farm animals, hay bales and corn mazes along with a Tennessee Slip n Slide, and food and treats are just some of what the farm offers. The Ole Country store sells a complete selection of fall decorating items, jams, jellies, honey, and of course, carving kits. Make sure to purchase a Walden Bucks punch card or two so all the activities can be enjoyed!
For more information, click here.
3Gentry Farm (Williamson County)
1974 New Highway 96 W, Franklin, TN 37064
September 28th – October 28, Saturday: 9 am-5 pm, Sunday: 1 pm-5 pm, Monday: 9 am-1 pm
Gentry Farm is a seventh generation farm in Franklin that has been operational for over 150 years. It is only open for a few weeks in the fall to the public. You will find hay rides, corn maze, a labyrinth, putt putt golf, a wooden tractor playground and more. Tickets can be purchased at the gates or in advance online.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Pumpkin Paradise (Maury County)
3005 Sheegog Lane, Columbia, TN 38401
September 28-November 2, Friday 2 pm-6 pm, Saturday 9 am-6 pm, Sunday 1pm-6 pm
Pumpkin Paradise offers a fun filled farm experience. The farm offers swings, slides, a corn box, pedal track, climbing tires, an inside hay maze, sit n’ play, flying pigs, gravel pit, and much more. Stop by the farmer’s garden and see what is growing. The hayride around the farm is a good way to spot some cows and learn a few things about them. Don’t forget to read the signs posted around the field and see what you can learn about being a farmer.
For more information, click here.
5Keller’s Corny Country (Dickson County)
542 Fire Tower Road, Dickson, TN 37055
October 5 – October 26, Friday: noon- 5 pm, Saturday: 10 am-4 pm, Sunday: 11am-4 pm
This family-owned and operated farm’s pumpkin patch is open for the fall season! Keller’s Pumpkin Patch offers kid-friendly zip lines, wagon rides, a barrel train playground, corn maze, jump pad and more. If you plan to stay awhile, visit the concession stand for some hot dogs and hamburgers.
For more information, click here.
6Bottom View Farm (Sumner County)
185 Wilkerson Lane, Portland, TN 37148
September 28- October 31, Open daily 8:00am-4:00pm
Bottom View Farm has started its annual fall festival. They will be having the traditional events, such as the pumpkin patch, train rides, and activities for the children, in addition to some new activities. There will be a jumping pillow, pedal tractors, a gold mine, pony rides, and the world’s largest rolled hay maze! After enjoying all the activities, cool off with a treat from the ice cream parlor.
For more information, click here.
7Lucky Ladd Farms (Rutherford County)
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN 37060
September 21 – November 1, Thursday-Saturday 10 am – 4 pm, Sunday, noon – 5pm
Lucky Ladd Pumpkin Farm has been named one of the top 15 best pumpkin farms in the US and with good reason. The farm is scattered with great foods, ciders, carnival games, rides, slides and a corn maze. Pick your favorite pumpkin to take home and don’t forget to try one of their famous caramel apples.
For more information, click here.
8The Wilson Family Farm (Williamson County)
4809 Byrd Road, College Grove, TN 37046
September 21- October 27, Saturday-Sunday: 10 am-4 pm
It’s become a mission for their family to share the farm with others, so that they might feel the same connection to the natural world that they’ve experienced.
“We wanted to create something that would give people a chance to come out and enjoy the country, disconnect for a moment and get away from the hustle and bustle,” Wilson explains. “That was my joy as a child, and for our children, and it’s more important than ever that we offer that joy to others.” Family Fun at the Farm Offerings: Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Cannon, and Kettle Corn.
For more information, click here.
9Cheekwood Estate & Gardens (Davidson)
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
September 14- October 27, Tuesday- Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm
It’s a Nashville tradition to visit Cheekwood in the fall. From September 17 through October 30, guests enjoy activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family day, or an afternoon date. The changing of the leaves is one of many garden highlights as oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees greet visitors with their fall colors.
Find more information here.
