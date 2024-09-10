9/11 Memorial Events Around Middle TN

September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. On Wednesday morning, government offices around middle Tennessee will hold events to pay respect to those who gave it all on this day. The memorial services will include moments of silence, wreath layings and brief remarks from city/county officials.
Rutherford County
- September 11, 2024
7:45 a.m.
Historic Courthouse and City Hall
Williamson County
- September 11, 2024
8:00 a.m.
Franklin Police Headquarters, 900 Columbia Ave.
Davidson County
- September 11, 2024
7:45 a.m.
Davidson County
Maury County
- September 11, 2024
9:00 a.m.
Columbia Fire Station #3
Robertson County
- September 11, 2024
8:00 a.m.
County Building Flag Pole, 511 S Brown St, Springfield, TN
Sumner County
- September 11, 2024
8:00 a.m.
First Responder Memorial in Memorial Park
- September 11, 2024
9:00 a.m.
Gallatin City Hall, 132 W Main St, Gallatin, TN
