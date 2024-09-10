9/11 Memorial Events Around Middle TN

September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. On Wednesday morning, government offices around middle Tennessee will hold events to pay respect to those who gave it all on this day. The memorial services will include moments of silence, wreath layings and brief remarks from city/county officials.

Rutherford County

September 11, 2024

7:45 a.m.

Historic Courthouse and City Hall

More info

Williamson County

September 11, 2024

8:00 a.m.

Franklin Police Headquarters, 900 Columbia Ave.

More info

Davidson County

September 11, 2024

7:45 a.m.

Historic Courthouse and City Hall

More info

Maury County

September 11, 2024

9:00 a.m.

Columbia Fire Station #3

More info

Robertson County

September 11, 2024

8:00 a.m.

County Building Flag Pole, 511 S Brown St, Springfield, TN

More info

Sumner County

September 11, 2024

8:00 a.m.

First Responder Memorial in Memorial Park

More info

8:00 a.m. First Responder Memorial in Memorial Park More info September 11, 2024

9:00 a.m.

Gallatin City Hall, 132 W Main St, Gallatin, TN

More info

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email