8th & Roast Named Official Coffee Partner of Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans announced a new partnership with 8th & Roast Coffee Co., naming the locally owned and operated roaster and family of coffee shops as the Official Coffee Partner of the Titans.

This strategic collaboration unites two Tennessee powerhouses dedicated to excellence, community engagement, and local pride. As part of the multi-year agreement, 8th & Roast will provide premium coffee throughout several locations in Nissan Stadium , while delivering a unique and energizing experience to fans on event days. The partnership will continue into the new Nissan Stadium, scheduled to open in 2027.

Founded in Nashville, 8th & Roast has built a reputation for its commitment to responsibly sourced coffee, small-batch roasting, and deep community investment. The company prioritizes long-term, direct partnerships with coffee producers worldwide to source their coffee, resulting in the highest quality coffee at harvest and optimal maintenance throughout the roasting process. With three locations in Nashville and partner locations at Nashville International Airport and Canopy by Hilton, the coffee hotspot now enters Nissan Stadium.

“We’re fired up to team up with 8th & Roast as the Official Coffee Partner of the Tennessee Titans,” said Adam Nuse, Titans Sr. Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Partnering with a local business isn’t just about great coffee—it’s about bringing the spirit of Nashville right into our stadium. Our fans love to see the best of our city represented in Nissan Stadium, and now they’ll get to enjoy a hometown favorite on game day.”

“This is a surreal and exciting moment for our growing local brand, and we’re incredibly proud to kick off our partnership as the official coffee of the Tennessee Titans,” said Ed Reed, CEO of 8th & Roast. “Since 2009, we’ve been roasting and serving coffee right here in Nashville, grounded in long-standing relationships with our farm partners. What started as a neighborhood café has grown thoughtfully—through street-side shops, online sales, and wholesale partnerships—and this marks a major milestone for us.”

“We’re thrilled to bring our coffee to a wider audience and deliver an exceptional, elevated experience to fans who want something both delicious and different. Titan Up!”

