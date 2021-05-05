Eighty-one drivers received citations for speeding during “Operation 40 to 40” on Interstate 840 from Dickson County to Wilson County, a Tennessee Highway Patrol supervisor said.

The enforcement event was coordinated by THP Lt. Jon Officer of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. THP troopers, sheriff’s deputies and city police officers were invited to participate in Dickson, Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson Counties and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Interstate 840 is the 77.28 mile loop south of Nashville connecting Dickson, Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson counties to Interstate 40.

“I believe this operation was successful because we had multiple law enforcement agencies collaborating in a concentrated four-hour period attempting to gain voluntary compliance with traffic laws in order to saves lives,” Officer said. “I hope that every motorist traveling on Interstate 840 last Friday morning that saw a law enforcement agency conduct a traffic stop realized that we were out there trying to make the interstate system safe for them and their families to travel.”

The overall goal was to remind drivers to slow down and please don’t drive distracted, Officer said.

Four drivers were cited for using their cell phones and one driver was charged with reckless driving during the four-hour enforcement.

Other citations were issued for:

· Violation of the registration law: 13

· Lack of insurance: 10

· Drug possession: 4

· Not wearing a seat belt: 1

· Driving without a license: 2