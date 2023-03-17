80-Year-Old Murfreesboro Man Charged with Murder After Wife Found Dead in Garage

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (March 17, 2023) Murfreesboro Police Department Violent Crimes Unit detectives have arrested the husband of the woman found dead in the garage of their home in West Murfreesboro on Thursday, March 16.

Police charged the husband, 80-year-old Phokam Saysourinho, with first-degree murder. He had left the scene prior to police arriving. Police later arrested him after conducting a traffic stop in the Gateway Blvd. area.

Officers responded to a call for an unknown problem at a home in the 4700 block of Swanson Dr. around 4 p.m. yesterday. When officers approached the garage, they located 68-year-old Thatsaphone Saysourinho suffering from stab wounds and trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead at the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (March 16, 2023) Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to an unknown problem at a home in West Murfreesboro that ended a homicide investigation on Thursday, March 16.

A female victim was found deceased inside the garage of a home on Swanson Lane around 4 p.m.

A person of interest is in custody.

Detectives said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation continues.

No other details are available currently.