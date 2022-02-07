Candlelight, flowers, a great meal and a lovely glass of wine are the perfect way to win your special someone’s heart on Valentine’s Day. This year, February 14 falls on a Monday, so a number of restaurants will be offering special packages over the weekend. Others, that are not normally open on Monday, will be opening for the special day. Here are eight local restaurants that will ensure an elegant meal and a romantic atmosphere. Make reservations early, as they will be filling up quickly.
1Alley on Main
223 West Main Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 203-3498
https://www.facebook.com/thealleyonmain/
Hours: Monday through Thursday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
Saturday 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm
Closed Sunday
Owner Shawn Hackinson comes from a large, boisterous Italian family where food was prepared lovingly and shared with friends and family. He and his wife Christy have turned the Alley on Main into a destination where people have met, fallen in love and even married because the couple, like Hackinson’s family growing up, put their love of food into every bite. Each item on the menu, including appetizers, fresh steaks, seafood, pasta, and desserts, is scratch-made each day. An extensive list of cocktails and wine is also available. They will have steak and seafood specials for Valentine’s Day dinner.
2Five Senses
1602 West Northfield Blvd., Suite 515
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 867-4155
https://www.facebook.com/fivesensesdining/
Hours: Monday through Thursday 5:30pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday 5:30pm to 10:00pm
Closed Sunday
Known for using ingredients from local farms in their impeccable flavor combinations, Five Senses will be offering a three-course dinner for two this Valentine’s Day weekend. The first course will offer an option of either a hearty salad or flavorful soup. Diners will be given three options for the main course – steak, fish or vegetarian. A choice of one of their sinful desserts is a perfect way to end the meal. There is always a chocolate option for one of the two dessert choices. The romantic atmosphere is sure to get the home fires burning. But just to be sure, top off the meal with a glass of champagne.
3Steakhouse Five
1500 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 396-3225
https://www.facebook.com/SteakhouseFive/
Hours: Monday through Thursday 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Friday and Saturday 4:30pm to 10:00pm
Closed Sunday
Like its sister restaurant, Five Senses, Steakhouse Five will be offering a special three course menu for Valentine’s Day weekend. The first course will provide an option of a tasty appetizer, salad or soup. For the main course, there will be a choice of one of two steaks, fish or fowl. And dessert will finish off the meal. Perhaps pair your meal with an Oregon Pinot Noir, a French Bordeaux or a California Cabernet.
4Marina’s on the Square
125 North Maple Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 849-8881
https://www.marinasonthesquare.net/
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Friday and Saturday11:00 am to 9:30 pm
Closed Sunday and Monday
With Italian always considered the food of love, Marina’s has long been a favorite for Valentine’s Day. And they always offer a special package for Valentine’s Day that includes an appetizer, two dinner entrees, two glasses of their house wine, two desserts, and a little something extra. Last year they provided a professional photograph taken onsite and available for download. Their crusty cheesy bread is a favorite appetizer, and the Tiramisu is always a dessert delight. Pair these with their classic lasagna or Dante’s Inferno pasta, which has a spicy chorizo kick.
5Primrose Table
1650 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129
https://www.facebook.com/primrosetableTN/
(615) 900-5790
Hours: Open on Monday, February 14, for Valentine’s Day
Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, 4:30 pm until 9:00 pm
Friday and Saturday, 4:30 pm until 9:30 pm
Add a glass of sparkling red wine to your dinner in honor of Valentine’s Day. Primrose Table is already taking reservation for the big day, so make yours early. Start your meal with a tasty appetizer, like their Marcona Almond Hummus or hearty French onion soup. Then choose from surf, turf or fowl for your main course, and end with a decent dessert.
6Tasting Room
618 South Lowry Street
Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
(615) 975-6266
https://www.facebook.com/thetastingroomsmyrna/
Hours: Open Monday, February 14, for Valentine’s Day
Wednesday through Sunday, 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm
Closed Monday and Tuesday
Like Primrose Table, they are already taking reservations for February 14 now and filling up quickly. Owner Robert Fuller, a chef and sommelier from Nashville, has turned the old Omni Hut location into a new, already popular fine dining experience in Smyrna. With the choice of full size portions or smaller tastes of all of their offerings, diners have the opportunity to experience elegant dishes made from local produce with a European flair.
7The Parthenon Grille
1962 South Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
https://www.facebook.com/theparthenongrille/
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 am until 8:30 pm
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 am until 9:30 pm
Sunday, 10:00 am until 8:00 pm (Brunch 10:00 am until 2:00 pm)
A family-owned and operated restaurant for more than 30 years, the Parthenon’s current owners are Angelo and Kathy Laris. They took it over from Kathy’s parents, George and Toula, who started in the restaurant business in 1973 in Tennessee. left Greece & moved to Murfreesboro in 1994, adopting the Parthenon Restaurant from Kathy’s parents, George and Toula. Together Angelo and Kathy bring a blend of experience, knowledge and history that encompasses three generations of restaurateurs. Angelo, is an acclaimed chef who studied the culinary arts in Greece, Germany and France. He also owned and operated two highly accredited restaurants in Athens, Greece for 15 years before he and Kathy adopted the Parthenon. His style is Greek fusion, like lobster stuffed ravioli. Toast your Valentine’s Day with a couple of special white chocolate covered strawberry martinis! Yummy!
8La Tavolo Ristorante Italiano
114 Front Street
Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
(615) 984-4771
https://www.facebook.com/LaTavolaRistoranteItaliano
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
La Tavola is one of those Smyrna restaurants that has been there for years. It sits on Front Street between Fuse Hair Salon and the Old Theater Grill. While ownership changed three years ago, the food is just as tasty, providing that sense of amore that pasta, pizza and Chicken Picata do so well. Once owned by Massimo, whose name was part of the restaurant for many years, current owner Aki Djabbarov has definitely made the place his own. He has made a point of making it a family business, where his family welcomes yours. But for Valentine’s Day, it will be the place to share the great food with someone you love. According to diforto.com, “So many of our modern ideas of romance come from Italy. Valentine’s Day itself comes from the ancient Roman fertility festival, Lupercalia, and is named after a Roman priest, St. Valentine.” And because Italian food is about exploring and engaging the senses, it is considered the food of romance.