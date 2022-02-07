1 Alley on Main

223 West Main Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 203-3498

https://www.facebook.com/thealleyonmain/

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Saturday 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm

Closed Sunday

Owner Shawn Hackinson comes from a large, boisterous Italian family where food was prepared lovingly and shared with friends and family. He and his wife Christy have turned the Alley on Main into a destination where people have met, fallen in love and even married because the couple, like Hackinson’s family growing up, put their love of food into every bite. Each item on the menu, including appetizers, fresh steaks, seafood, pasta, and desserts, is scratch-made each day. An extensive list of cocktails and wine is also available. They will have steak and seafood specials for Valentine’s Day dinner.