8 Outdoor Snow Activities for Kids

6. Create Colorful Ice Sculptures

A smaller, more interactive version of the frozen water balloons, the ice sculptures take less time and are a great deal of fun for little ones. Grab some ice cube trays (bonus points if you have the fun shaped, silicone ones!), plastic Tupperware and some food coloring. Put drops of different colored food dye in various cups. Once mixed up, pour into the ice cube trays and plastic containers. Place in your freezer (or if cold enough outside, preferably overnight) until hardened. While building your structures with your new jewels, make sure to keep a water bottle on hand. Pour some water on top of each jewel you are stacking to, stack your next piece and hold in place for 10 seconds. The water acts like a glue to keep the pieces together. Create beautiful, colorful creations in a matter of minutes.