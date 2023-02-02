7 Valentine Activities for Couples

2 Succulent Heart Topiary

February 4, 2023 & February 5, 2023

Classy Cactus Farm

1527 Rutledge Way

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Reservations: Jill at (615) 637-7035

https://classycactusfarm.com/

Time: February 4 at 2:30 p.m. and February 5 at 3:00 p.m.

Purchase Tickets Here.

Cost: $45 or $75 per person depending on the size of the heart completed.

Bring your sweetheart and enjoy an afternoon creating a one-of-a-kind succulent heart arrangement. Cost of the class includes all materials, including plants, heart frame and moss, as well as instruction. There is an option to do one or both sides of the heart frame. A two-sided frame is more expensive to complete. The class is about one and a half hours long.