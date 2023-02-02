7 Valentine Activities for Couples

Looking for something that is a little different to do for Valentine’s Day? Here are seven Valentine-themed activities. There is something for just about everybody, from sipping craft brews to running to painting to dancing to having a good laugh.
1Valentine Paint and Sip
February 4, 2023
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Time: 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Purchase Tickets Here
Cost: $50 per person
Artist Amy Scheren will be “headlining” a fun afternoon for couple to join her for some fun painting while sipping some of Mayday’s great beer. All supplies and instruction are included in the ticket price.
2Succulent Heart Topiary
February 4, 2023 & February 5, 2023
Classy Cactus Farm
1527 Rutledge Way
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Reservations: Jill at (615) 637-7035
Time: February 4 at 2:30 p.m. and February 5 at 3:00 p.m.
Purchase Tickets Here.
Cost: $45 or $75 per person depending on the size of the heart completed.
Bring your sweetheart and enjoy an afternoon creating a one-of-a-kind succulent heart arrangement. Cost of the class includes all materials, including plants, heart frame and moss, as well as instruction. There is an option to do one or both sides of the heart frame. A two-sided frame is more expensive to complete. The class is about one and a half hours long.
3Valentine’s Cookie Decorating Class for Beginners
February 10, 2023
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters
410 West Lytle Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Reservations: 615-797-3101
https://www.brasshorncoffee.com/
Time: 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Order Tickets Here
Cost: $66 per person
Come learn the basics of decorating sugar cookies. In this class you will practice basic piping and flooding techniques and will go home with these 4 beautifully decorated Valentine themed cookies, plus a personalized name tag cookie, refreshments while working on your cookies, a goody bag and recipes for royal icing and sugar cookie.
Sign up quickly, space is limited. Registration is not complete until class is paid for in full. Registration price is non-refundable without a one-week notice.
4Valentine’s Fun Run
February 10, 2023
Fleet Feet
544 North Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Make Reservations Here.
https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/murfreesboro
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Cost: FREE
Fleet Feet in Murfreesboro will be sponsoring a FREE three-mile run followed by snacks and drinks. Representatives from Altra Running Shoes will be on hand to do a demonstration and join in the fun run. Anyone planning to attend needs to make a reservation to help Fleet Feet with the event organization process.
5Valentine’s Week End Date Night Paint and Sip PARTy
February 10, 2023
Wine and Design and AJ Hall at Grand Hall
1630 South Church Street, Suite 119
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Questions: (615) 224-8082|
Make Reservations Here
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $85 per couple through February 3, $100 after early bird date.
Join Wine & Design and AJ Hall for an evening filled with painting, food, drinks, games, prizes, music, and fun, including the sounds by DJ Wrightful. No artistic talent is needed, just the desire to have fun. All canvases are pre-sketched for this event. Limited instructions provided. Tickets include painting supplies, 10 pre-sketched painting options from which to choose, lite refreshments, mimosas, and a champagne toast. There will be a cash bar. This is an adult class only event recommended for ages 18 and up. Participants MUST BE AT LEAST 21 TO CONSUME ALCOHOL. Please arrive ten minutes early to get checked in and seated.
Pre-registration is required. There will be no tickets sold at the door. The event will be held at 1630 S. Church St., Suite #119 | Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
6Celebration of Love
February 11, 2023
National Dance Clubs
1710 Memorial Drive
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Reservations: (615) 849-1155
https://nationaldanceclubs.com/ndc-locations-murfreesboro/
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Purchase Tickets Here.
Cost: $55 per person
Shake it up this Valentine’s Day. Come to National Dance Club’s Celebration of Love for everyone from advanced dancers to newbies and singles to couples. Enjoy a group class, dessert bar, live band and a mesmerizing show. At 7:00 p.m., there will be an advanced class on the Bolero for seasoned dancers and a newcomer group class teaching the fundamentals of partnership dancing and the basics of some of the most popular dances. At 8:00 p.m., there will be general dancing with a live band and dessert bar. Reserve your spot early, as there is limited availability for this event.
National Dance Clubs has been in business since 1984. Their trained professionals will show students how fun and easy it is to learn to dance.
7Off Top Comedy – Valentine’s Edition
February 12, 2023
Grand Hall
1630 South Church Street, Suite 107
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Purchase Tickets Here
Cost: $15 per person
Try something a little different for Valentine’s Day. Off Top Comedy will be hosting a comedy improv competition. The audience will be giving topics for the improv games played and will choose the winner of the competition.