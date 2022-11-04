7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022

Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights is a sight to see with over one million lights featured along a one-mile walking path. Find tickets here.

Here are seven things to know about the holiday event.

1. Holiday Décor in the Mansion

Inside the Cheekwood Mansion the historic period rooms will feature several trees bedecked with dried and silk florals, and festive holiday décor includes pampas grass, sun palms, pink poinsettias and exotic greenery. Highlights include the iconic 20-foot-tall pink Poinsettia tree on display in the Loggia and over 50 nutcrackers nestled throughout the rooms of the mansion. While indoors, visitors are welcome to view the art exhibitions Inside the World of Charles Addams and Glamour & Style: Portrait Photography from the Golden Age of Cinema.

2. Holiday Marketplace

Inside the Frist Learning Center, the Holiday Marketplace rivals Santa’s workshop, featuring a nine-foot ornament wall filled with garden-themed ornaments, among many other holiday merchandise offerings. Highlights include holiday jewelry, winter accessories, nutcrackers inspired by those on display in the mansion, Christmas cardinal items, and much more. Shop in the daytime or evening for gifts for loved ones or for a memento of a holiday experience at Cheekwood.

3. S’mores Stations and Seasonal Libations

While out exploring the luminous landscape, guests can stop by one of the many bar kiosks throughout the grounds for refreshments, with seasonal libations including spiked hot cocoa and apple cider. Nikki Darling’s Vanilla Bean S’mores kits will be available, in both milk and dark chocolate, for purchase at the s’mores stations behind the Holiday Marketplace in the Frist Learning Center.

4. Weekend Visits with Santa

Families can visit with St. Nicholas every Saturday and Sunday starting November 26th and 27th through December 24th. The visits will be held in the Frist Learning Center Tack Room.

5. Dog Visits with Santa

Special dog-themed Santa visits will take place on Saturday, December 4th and 18th outside of the stable at the Frist Learning Center.

6. Discounted Tickets

Late Night Lights will offer a discounted ticket price for those who wish to experience Holiday LIGHTS later in the evening. The $20 per person Gardens Only passes allow entry at 8:30 PM or later Monday through Thursday. Cheekwood is pleased to offer Military Mondays throughout the season. Military personnel and first responders, along with up to five immediate family members, are offered 50% discount on Gardens Only admission on Monday evenings.

7. Merry & Bright Package

The ‘Merry & Bright’ package returns this year with two adult admission passes, two drink tickets and two s’mores kits all in one convenient purchase. The package costs $100 for members and $125 for non-members.

Cheekwood members are invited to view Holiday LIGHTS before it officially opens to the public. A special member preview evening takes place Friday, November 18. Members receive discounted tickets throughout the season.