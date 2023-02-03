7 State Parks Offering Valentine’s Day Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Montgomery Bell State Park

Lodge Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Avenue

Burns, TN 37029

Three separate dates are offered at Lodge Montgomery Bell:

Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

The meal is a four-course candlelight dinner for $99.95 per couple plus tax, gratuity, and beverage. The restaurant offers a variety of beers and wines. Reservations are required at 615-797-3101. Limited seating is available.

The menu includes entrées prime rib or salmon.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Lodge Fall Creek Falls

2536 Lakeside Drive

Spencer, TN 38585

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls offers lunch and dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Lunch hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. The price is $39 per person, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are welcome but not required at 423-881-5241.

The three-course menu features sirloin tips and blackened chicken over chipotle Alfredo penne. Wines and domestic and premium beers are offered. The regular menu will also be available.

Henry Horton State Park

4209 Nashville Hwy., Chapel Hill, TN 37034

The Restaurant at Henry Horton State Park offers a four-course dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Dinner is $75 per couple, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are available at 931-364-2222.

Entrees are chicken breast and prime rib au jus. A selection of wines is available.

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN 38555

Homestead Harvest Restaurant offers dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Seating is at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations are required and must be placed on or before Feb. 6 at 931-484-7186.

The price is $55.95 per couple, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage. The menu includes hand-carved strip steak and lemon pepper chicken breast. Wine and beer are available.

Pickwick Landing State Park

Lodge Pickwick Landing

120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing offers a three-course dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for $40 per person, plus tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are required at 731-689-3135.

The menu includes a 10-ounce center cut and grilled shrimp. An assortment of wines and beers will also be available for purchase.

Natchez Trace State Park

Pin Oak Lodge

567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville, TN 38388

The Restaurant a Natchez Trace State Park will offer its Valentine’s Day dinner Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. for $69.95 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage. Bryan Lee Moffitt will provide live music. Reservations are required at 731-968-8176.

The menu features a 10-ounce ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast.

Paris Landing State Park

400 Lodge Road, Buchanan, TN 38222

The Restaurant at Paris Landing will have a four-course dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. for $99.95 per couple or $54.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are not required.

The menu features prime rib and pan-seared chicken gnocchi. The restaurant offers a variety of beers and wines.