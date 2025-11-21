7 State Parks Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 27, and parks officials are encouraging visitors to make it a weekend getaway by booking overnight stays at lodges, cabins, and campgrounds.

Meals at Montgomery Bell State Park and Henry Horton State Park are already sold out, but people can join a wait list.

Free guided hikes will be at many parks on Friday, Nov. 28.

Here is a breakdown of the holiday offers: