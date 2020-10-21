7 Socially Distanced Halloween Activities in Rutherford County

6 Trunk-or-Treat Drive Through

Samsonite Boulevard

Near Department of Safety Driver’s License Center

Murfreesboro, TN

October 27

Hours: 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Free

Children can interact with law enforcement officers and public safety responders during the Trunk-or-Treat Drive Through sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

The free, early Halloween event will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27 on Samsonite Boulevard in Murfreesboro. Parents will drive one way from Old Salem Road to Samsonite Boulevard and exit past the Tennessee Department of Safety’s Driver’s License Center.