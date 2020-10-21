7 Socially Distanced Halloween Activities in Rutherford County

Halloween isn’t looking the same as in past years. Lots of trick-or-treating has been canceled, but there are still many ways to put on your costume and celebrate the season. Here are a few ideas for both adults and kids.
1Frightensburgh
312 Front Street
Murfreesboro, TN
October 21 through 24
Hours: 7:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
Limited Space
Fee: $10
More Info Here
Have a spooktacular time walking through time on the grounds of Cannonsburgh. Beware of the dark corners and howl at the Blue Moon. Not good for small children. Do not come alone…
2Sharp Screams Haunted Trail
1000 Espey Drive
Smyrna, TN
October 23 and 24
Hours: 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Fees: $8 for Hayride and Haunted Trail
The Smyrna Gas Department is sponsoring a chilling walk in Sharp Springs Park. There will also be haunted and un-haunted hayrides. Tame hayrides for the wee ones run from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and must be family groups of less than 10.
3Halloween Boot Camp with FACE It Fitness
CoreLife Eatery
2330 Medical Center Parkway, Suite E
Murfreesboro, TN
October 31
Hours: 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
FREE
Register Here
The F.A.C.E. It Fitness team is ready to scare you into running a little faster, hitting that burpee a little harder, and jumping higher in fright! Come to CORELife on Halloween morning, Saturday 10/31, at 9:45am, for a spooky outdoor bootcamp style workout. Wear your best costume, and be entered for giveaways.
4Halloween Cookie Decorating for Beginners
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters
410 West Lytle
Murfreesboro, TN
October 23
Hours: 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Reservations Required: Register Here
Fee: $55
Want to learn the basics of making a scary sugar cookie? Join this class to learn basic piping and flooding techniques on five decorated cookies. Enjoy refreshments while you work, and get a goodie bag.
5Great Pumpkin Festival
Discovery Center
502 S. E. Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN
October 29
Hours: 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Fee: $4 per person
Reservations Suggested: Register Here
Put on your Halloween costume and come to Discovery Center at Murfree Spring for outdoor family fun at the Great Pumpkin Festival! Enjoy food trucks, a costume contest with a panel of local celebrity judges a not-so-haunted walk-through experience, and families can visit stations for hands-on activities, crafts, critter encounters, and treats.
6Trunk-or-Treat Drive Through
Samsonite Boulevard
Near Department of Safety Driver’s License Center
Murfreesboro, TN
October 27
Hours: 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Free
Children can interact with law enforcement officers and public safety responders during the Trunk-or-Treat Drive Through sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.
The free, early Halloween event will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27 on Samsonite Boulevard in Murfreesboro. Parents will drive one way from Old Salem Road to Samsonite Boulevard and exit past the Tennessee Department of Safety’s Driver’s License Center.
7Halloween 2020 Grab and Go
Blackman Middle School
3945 Blaze Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
October 31
Hours: 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Free
Families can dress up in their Halloween costumes and drive through a display of booths and trunks with Halloween scenes. The booths and trunks will be 6 feet away from the vehicles so there will be no contact.
Tables at each booth will have pre-bagged candy for the people in the cars to grab and go to the next scene.
This event is sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office and Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency.