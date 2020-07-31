The first of two tax free weekends is this weekend – July 31 through August 2. This weekends tax-free holiday focuses on clothing and other back-to-school items. During the second tax-free weekend, taking place August 7 through August 9, the retail sale of food and drink by restaurants and limited service restaurants is exempt from sales tax.

This weekend (July 31 – Aug 2) consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $200 or less per item and computers that cost $3,000 or less. The tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 am on Friday, July 31 and ends Sunday, August 2 at 11:59 pm.

Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should.

7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend

Baby items – Included on the tax-free list are diapers, clothing, and bathing suits.

Halloween costumes – The hardest part about buying a Halloween costume in July is getting your child to commit to a character, but if you can get them to commit, buy your costume now and save money.

Office Supplies – While you may be focused on gathering your child’s school supplies, don’t forget to stock up on any of your office needs, like pens, paper, markers, poster board, etc…

Clothing – Not just back to school clothing, but all clothing under $200 is included in the tax-free weekend. If you are looking for that item for your fall wardrobe or a piece to complete your work wardrobe, winter coats or gloves, this is the time to purchase it. You can even purchase a wedding gown tax-free as long as it is under $200. And if you are looking to amp up your workout or just adding to your athleisure wear, workout clothing is also included.

Shoes – Any shoe that is under $200 qualifies to be tax-free this weekend. Boots are included in the tax-free weekend event as well, including winter boots, hiking boots and rain boots.

Art Supplies – If you have younger children at home and want to restock your art supplies, now is the time to do so. Especially as we start school at home, you may need more supplies than normal.

Technology – Anyone, not just students, can purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet during the tax-free weekend. Your purchase must be less than $3,000 and for personal use. You can also purchase televisions, cameras, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds. Items not included are flash drives, individually purchased software, printer supplies, and household items.

Here is the list of items not eligible for tax-free weekend