7-Eleven Launches Big Game and National Pizza Day Deals

7-Eleven, Inc. is rolling out a lineup of limited-time offers perfect for football’s biggest night on February 8 and National Pizza Day on February 9, 2026. The convenience store chain is delivering value-packed deals across its 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations, featuring everything from whole pizza promotions to bulk chicken wing offerings designed for watch parties and celebrations.

Buy One Pizza Get One for $3 Deal Returns

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can take advantage of a special whole pizza promotion running February 8-9, 2026. Members who purchase one whole pizza receive a second pizza for just $3 at participating locations. For solo viewing parties, customers can opt for the $5 Meal Deal, which includes two pizza slices and a 20-ounce fountain beverage (Coke, Sprite, Pepsi, or Mtn. Dew). This meal deal promotion runs from January 7 through March 3, 2026.

Chicken Wings and Tenders at Bulk Pricing

7-Eleven is offering competitive chicken pricing for Big Game gatherings. At participating Raise the Roost locations, customers can purchase either 20 chicken tenders or 20 wings with five dipping sauces for $20 from February 6-8, 2026. Standard 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores are offering 10 bone-in wings for $8 through March 3, 2026.

7NOW Delivery App Offers First-Time User Discount

New 7NOW Delivery app users can receive $10 off their first order of $20 or more using promo code DELIVERY10. The offer is valid through March 3, 2026, on products from 7-Eleven stores within the delivery area. Additionally, customers shopping in-store or through the 7NOW app can save $3 on large-pack beers, including Corona, Bud Light, Coors Banquet, and Miller Lite, through March 3, 2026.

Coca-Cola Partnership Includes International Soccer Tournament Sweepstakes

7Rewards members who purchase participating Coca-Cola or POWERADE beverages automatically receive entries to win a trip to an international soccer match scheduled for July 11, 2026, in Miami, Florida. The promotion, which runs through March 3, 2026, also includes the “Scan, Sip, Score” instant win game accessible through the 7-Eleven app, offering prizes such as free Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks.

“The Big Game and National Pizza Day are two moments where food takes center stage,” said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. “These deals aren’t just convenient – they’re made to turn tables into MVP spreads that are full of flavor.”

Customers interested in these promotions should note that offers are valid only at participating locations, and specific terms and conditions apply to each deal. The Coca-Cola sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents aged 16 and older who are 7Rewards members.

For more information about current promotions and store locations, visit https://www.7-eleven.com.

