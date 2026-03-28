7-Eleven Kicks Off Chicken Takeover at Stores Nationwide

7-Eleven, Inc., the world’s largest convenience retailer, is rolling out a major chicken lineup across participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide. The chicken takeover features crispy sandwiches, saucy wings and value-packed combos available exclusively for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members.

What Chicken Sandwich Deals Is 7-Eleven Offering?

The chicken takeover centers on two sandwich options designed for different cravings and budgets.

$4 Chicken Sandwich – A juicy chicken breast fillet marinated and seasoned with garlic and savory-spiced breading, served on a soft toasted bun. Members can double up with two sandwiches for $6.

$4 Chicken & Waffle Sandwich – A fried chicken filet topped with Hot Honey butter, tucked between warm Belgian-style waffles made with pearl sugar for a sweet-and-savory handheld.

What Is the $5 Meal Deal at 7-Eleven?

The $5 Meal Deal is a breakfast combo that includes a warm breakfast sandwich, golden Waffle Tots and a Monster Energy drink. It’s available to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating locations.

What Are the New Boneless Wings at 7-Eleven?

The BOGO Boneless Wings deal lets members buy one boat of boneless wings for $5 and get a second for $3. The wings feature improved, larger sizing with seasoned breading for a crispier bite. Flavor options include plain, Hot Honey and Buffalo.

What Is Raise the Roost, and What Deals Are Available?

Raise the Roost® restaurants are participating in the chicken lineup with two items.

2 for $5 Crispy Wraps – Two wraps featuring hand-breaded chicken tenders in a soft flour tortilla with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese and a choice of Roost Signature, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Spicy Ranch sauce.

Spicy Ranch Deluxe Chicken Sandwich – Juicy chicken tenders on a toasted brioche-style bun with smoky bacon, pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños and spicy ranch sauce.

What Is the New Roller Grill Item at 7-Eleven?

Beyond the chicken lineup, 7-Eleven is introducing the Johnsonville Dr Pepper Sausage to its roller grill. The sausage combines the sweetness of Dr Pepper with a smoky, grilled flavor and marks the first sausage addition to the roller grill. It is available as part of the two for $3.50 Mix & Match Roller Grill deal at participating stores.

Where Can Customers Find These 7-Eleven Chicken Deals?

All chicken takeover deals are available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. Members must be enrolled in the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty program to access the promotional pricing.

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