7-Eleven is Spreading the Love with Valentine’s Day Deals

This Valentine’s Day, 7-Eleven, Inc. is making romance affordable and convenient with special meals and treats available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. From chicken sandwich deals to delivery discounts and sweet treats, the convenience store chain offers options for every type of Valentine’s Day celebration without breaking the bank.

Raise the Roost Valentine’s Day Chicken Sandwich Deal

On February 14, 2026, customers visiting Raise the Roost restaurant locations can enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal perfect for sharing. Purchase one chicken sandwich and get a second sandwich for just $1, with flavor options including classic, signature, spicy, buffalo and BBQ varieties. This limited-time offer excludes chicken sandwich varieties with bacon and cheese and is valid only at Raise the Roost locations on Valentine’s Day.

7NOW Delivery App Valentine’s Day Promo Code

Couples planning a cozy night in can save $14 off orders of $30 or more on the 7NOW Delivery app using promo code LOVER on February 14, 2026. This delivery deal allows customers to enjoy comfort food, snacks and specialty offers like any 12-ounce Red Bull trio for $8.50, delivered directly to their door. The promotion applies exclusively to 7NOW Delivery orders on Valentine’s Day.

Heart-Shaped Donuts and Chocolate Bar Deals

7-Eleven is stocking Valentine’s Day-themed treats including heart-shaped donuts topped with red, white and pink sprinkles, available from January 7 through March 6, 2026. Customers can also purchase two 7-Select King-Size Chocolate Bars for $4 during the same promotional period. These shareable sweets provide simple, affordable options for Valentine’s Day gifting.

7Rewards Members Score Exclusive Cookie Deal

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy an exclusive two-for-$1 cookie deal from January 7 through March 6, 2026. The promotion includes 2-ounce cookies in Semi-Sweet Chocolate, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Salted Caramel flavors, offering loyalty members additional Valentine’s Day savings.

Share-Size Candy Deals for 7Rewards Members

From February 11-20, 2026, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can take advantage of $2 deals on share-size candy favorites at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. The promotion includes popular brands such as Snickers, M&M’s Peanut, Reese’s, Kit Kat and Nerds Gummy Clusters, extending Valentine’s Day savings beyond the holiday itself.

