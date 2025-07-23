63-year-old Woman Dies Following Two-vehicle Crash in Murfreesboro Last Week

A woman injured in a crash last Friday on South Rutherford Boulevard has died, according to Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators.

Belinda Talley, 63, died Monday (July 21) from injuries she sustained in the collision.

FACT investigators said Talley was driving a Nissan Altima and attempted to turn left onto South Rutherford Boulevard when she collided with a Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 17-year-old boy. Talley failed to yield the right of way, according to the preliminary investigation.

The crash trapped Talley inside her vehicle. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters extricated her from the car before she was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics also took the teen to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The impact caused the pickup to veer into oncoming traffic, strike a tree, and crash into an unoccupied parked car at a nearby apartment complex.

FACT investigators are continuing to investigate the crash.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email