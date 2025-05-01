62 Student-Athletes Graduate from Belmont This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This weekend, 62 Belmont student-athletes will earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees as they participate in Belmont’s May Commencement Ceremonies at the Curb Event Center.
Students finishing their degrees in spring and summer 2025 are invited to participate in their respective May 2025 Commencement ceremony.
University President Dr. Greg Jones will preside over Friday and Saturday’s ceremonies.
The schedule of commencement ceremonies is as follows:
Commencement Ceremony 1 – Friday, May 2nd at 9:30am
College of Business, College of Education, College of Law, Interdisciplinary Studies & Global Education
Commencement Ceremony 2 – Friday, May 2nd at 2:30pm
College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences
Commencement Ceremony 3 – Saturday, May 3rd at 9:30am
College of Entertainment & Music Business
Commencement Ceremony 4 – Saturday, May 3rd at 2:30pm
College of Art, College of Architecture & Design, College of Music & Performing Arts, College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, College of Science & Mathematics
Here is a list of student-athletes graduating this weekend:
|Allison
|Brockelman
|Soccer
|Summer
|Curtis
|Soccer
|Carly
|Ross
|Soccer
|Elizabeth
|Godfrey
|Volleyball
|Kamryn
|Olson
|Volleyball
|Erina
|Shin
|Volleyball
|Missy
|Sterkel
|Volleyball
|Grace
|Evans
|Volleyball
|Betsy
|Gordon
|Cross Country/Track
|Brooke
|Stromsland
|Cross Country/Track
|Kaitlyn
|Vanderkolk
|Cross Country/Track
|Kendal
|Cheesman
|Basketball
|Carmyn
|Harrison
|Basketball
|Elizabeth
|Suder
|Basketball
|Alyssa
|Getty
|Tennis
|Abi
|Solomon
|Tennis
|Anastasiya
|Zholdakova
|Tennis
|Kayli
|Clark
|Track and Field
|Logan
|Gray
|Track and Field
|Chelsea
|Mitchell
|Track and Field
|Emory
|Moore
|Track and Field
|McKenna
|Prouty
|Track and Field
|Nicola
|van der Merwe
|Track and Field
|Josie
|Arant
|Golf
|Eva
|Graham
|Golf
|Chloe
|Tarkany
|Golf
|Emma
|Barnes
|Softball
|Rayna
|Cruickshanks
|Softball
|India
|Cockrill
|Softball
|Emily
|Cockrill
|Softball
|Baie
|Ensio
|Softball
|Maya
|Johnson
|Softball
|Alexis
|Ignatin
|Cheerleading
|Trinitii
|Wyatt
|Cheerleading
|Alex
|Johnson
|Soccer
|Carter
|Cheeseman
|Cross Country/Track
|Gavin
|Morrow
|Cross Country/Track
|Nicholas
|Mota
|Cross Country/Track
|Jake
|Ricks
|Cross Country/Track
|Zac
|Shaffer
|Cross Country/Track
|Kevin
|Vanderkolk
|Cross Country/Track
|Joel
|Wolf
|Cross Country/Track
|Blake
|Barton
|Baseball
|Cade
|Granzow
|Baseball
|Caleb
|Guisewite
|Baseball
|Landon
|Godsey
|Baseball
|Ethan
|Harden
|Baseball
|Michael
|Lareau
|Baseball
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Baseball
|Jordan
|Zuger
|Baseball
|Tyler
|Lundblade
|Basketball
|Brody
|Peebles
|Basketball
|Jonathan
|Pierre
|Basketball
|Isaiah
|Walker
|Basketball
|Trey
|Collins
|Track and Field
|Aidan
|Dinsbeer
|Track and Field
|Jackson
|Grant
|Track and Field
|Robert
|Joseph
|Track and Field
|Ben
|Miller
|Track and Field
|Diego
|Castro
|Tennis
|Braxton
|Lazarus
|Cheerleading
|Paul
|Rackley
|Cheerleading
