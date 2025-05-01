62 Student-Athletes Graduate from Belmont This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This weekend, 62 Belmont student-athletes will earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees as they participate in Belmont’s May Commencement Ceremonies at the Curb Event Center.

Students finishing their degrees in spring and summer 2025 are invited to participate in their respective May 2025 Commencement ceremony.

University President Dr. Greg Jones will preside over Friday and Saturday’s ceremonies.

The schedule of commencement ceremonies is as follows:

Commencement Ceremony 1 – Friday, May 2nd at 9:30am
College of Business, College of Education, College of Law, Interdisciplinary Studies & Global Education

Commencement Ceremony 2 – Friday, May 2nd at 2:30pm
College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences

Commencement Ceremony 3 – Saturday, May 3rd at 9:30am
College of Entertainment & Music Business

Commencement Ceremony 4 – Saturday, May 3rd at 2:30pm
College of Art, College of Architecture & Design, College of Music & Performing Arts, College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, College of Science & Mathematics

Watch a live stream of the commencement ceremony by visiting www.belmont.edu during the event.

Here is a list of student-athletes graduating this weekend:

Allison Brockelman Soccer
Summer Curtis Soccer
Carly Ross Soccer
Elizabeth Godfrey Volleyball
Kamryn Olson Volleyball
Erina Shin Volleyball
Missy Sterkel Volleyball
Grace Evans Volleyball
Betsy Gordon Cross Country/Track
Brooke Stromsland Cross Country/Track
Kaitlyn Vanderkolk Cross Country/Track
Kendal Cheesman Basketball
Carmyn Harrison Basketball
Elizabeth Suder Basketball
Alyssa Getty Tennis
Abi Solomon Tennis
Anastasiya Zholdakova Tennis
Kayli Clark Track and Field
Logan Gray Track and Field
Chelsea Mitchell Track and Field
Emory Moore Track and Field
McKenna Prouty Track and Field
Nicola van der Merwe Track and Field
Josie Arant Golf
Eva Graham Golf
Chloe Tarkany Golf
Emma Barnes Softball
Rayna Cruickshanks Softball
India Cockrill Softball
Emily Cockrill Softball
Baie Ensio Softball
Maya Johnson Softball
Alexis Ignatin Cheerleading
Trinitii Wyatt Cheerleading
Alex Johnson Soccer
Carter Cheeseman Cross Country/Track
Gavin Morrow Cross Country/Track
Nicholas Mota Cross Country/Track
Jake Ricks Cross Country/Track
Zac Shaffer Cross Country/Track
Kevin Vanderkolk Cross Country/Track
Joel Wolf Cross Country/Track
Blake Barton Baseball
Cade Granzow Baseball
Caleb Guisewite Baseball
Landon Godsey Baseball
Ethan Harden Baseball
Michael Lareau Baseball
Joe Ruzicka Baseball
Jordan Zuger Baseball
Tyler Lundblade Basketball
Brody Peebles Basketball
Jonathan Pierre Basketball
Isaiah Walker Basketball
Trey Collins Track and Field
Aidan Dinsbeer Track and Field
Jackson Grant Track and Field
Robert Joseph Track and Field
Ben Miller Track and Field
Diego Castro Tennis
Braxton Lazarus Cheerleading
Paul Rackley Cheerleading

Source: Belmont
