6 Restaurants and Caterers Offering Take Out Thanksgiving Feasts

Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are six catering companies and restaurants that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Most are even offering quick online ordering and local delivery! But order soon, as the deadline for orders is this weekend for many of these restaurants and caterers.
1Honey Baked Ham Company
Irongate Village Shopping Center
2345 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 893-4267
Website: https://www.honeybaked.com/stores/1911
Pick-up Hours: Sunday, November 20, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Monday through Tuesday, November 21 and 22, 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 23, 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Honey Baked Ham is cooking up lots of their famous hams, and also Honey Baked Turkey Breast. Pair one or both with a choice of au gratin potatoes, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, smashed potatoes, mashed potatoes, maple sweet potato soufflé, green bean casserole, Tuscan broccoli, baked cinnamon apples, corn bread stuffing and/or turkey gravy. Dessert options include pecan pie, carrot cake, apple pie, cheesecake and triple chocolate cake. They also offer rolls and their signature sauces. Everything can be ordered online at https://www.honeybaked.com/stores/1911. They are offering $5.00 off for early pick-up.
2Bar-b-Cutie
805 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 217-8883
Website: https://www.bar-b-cutie.com/holiday/
Pick Up: Tuesday and Wednesday, November 22 and 23
Order Deadline: November 19
Bar-B-Cutie began as a car-hop business in Nashville in 1950 with four tables, and can now be found as Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse in four states. Thanksgiving catering options includes spiral cut baked ham or whole turkey; homemade sides like mashed potatoes and green beans; and luscious pecan pies or banana pudding. Order through their new app here.
3Granny Meals
855 West College Street, Suite U
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 900-1622
Website: https://www.grannymeals.com/
Hours: Call or email to get special pick-up time
Pick-up and Delivery Date: Wednesday, November 23
Get dinner started with either sliced turkey or sliced ham in servings that feed four to six people. Sides include cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, creamed corn, pineapple casserole, macaroni and cheese, green beans almondine, deviled eggs, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and gravy. Apple sauce cake or pecan pie are the dessert options. Take-and-bake cornbread dressing and sweet potato casseroles which serve eight to 10 people will be available as well. Order online at grannymeals.com/ or call.
4Cracker Barrel
2115 S. Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-867-9067
&
138 Chaffin Place
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-893-4980
&
2697 Highwood Boulevard
Smyrna, Tennessee
615-220-1400
Long-time favorite Cracker Barrel will once again be offering a full carryout Thanksgiving meal in two sizes, Feast or Family Dinner. The heat-and-serve Feast serves up to 10. It includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, corn bread dressing, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cranberry relish, yeast rolls, a choice of two sides – which include carrots and hash brown casserole, and pumpkin and pecan pies. The Family Dinner serves up to six people, and includes one oven-roasted turkey breast, corn bread dressing, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cranberry relish, yeast rolls, and a choice of one country side. Meal prices start at $89.99. Additional pies can be ordered. These include the new Cinnamon Roll Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Pecan Pie and Apple Pecan Streusel Pie. Available for pick-up November 19 through November 26. Get $10.00 bonus card when you purchase a Feast, and $5.00 when you order a family meal. Visit crackerbarrel.com/ to order. They need 24 hours advance notice.
114 North Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(629) 201-6916
Pick Up Hours: Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Puckett’s loves to make the holiday stress-free. They’ll be taking orders for Thanksgiving through Saturday, November 19. Pick-up times are Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. They’ve got everything you’ll need to have the perfect holiday meal. All you need to do is place your order and just pick it up, heat it up and enjoy! Place your order by calling us or stop by to order in-person.
All items come full-cooked, but chilled, and must be warmed in the oven. Instructions can be found on their website. Turkeys are available roasted, smoked or fried. Large Turkeys serve between 18 and 20 people, a small one will serve up to 13 people. They also have smoked spiral ham, beef brisket, pulled pork, and Baby Back ribs. All of the traditional sides and a selection of pies and cobblers for dessert are also available. For menu details click here.
711 A-1 North Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 671-7909
Order by 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 21
Whether you’re planning a quiet celebration, a large family get-together, or a lively Friendsgiving, Metro Diner’s heat-and-serve Holiday at Home Feast keeps it festive, delicious and simple. Leave the cooking to them and enjoy Ham or Turkey plus all your favorite traditional holiday sides — serving 1, 4, or 8 people. Pumpkin Bread Pudding is available for dessert for an additional charge.