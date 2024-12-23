6 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro

Ring in 2024 with fun and style at one of these six events. There is everything from a local brew pub offering a family friendly toast to the new year at 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon to a return of Walnut House’s annual charity bash. This year they are donating the proceeds to Nourish Food Bank. Want to dance the night away to the sounds of the 1980s? Then go to Hop Springs and boogie down with Mixtape. They know how to get the party going.
1Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge at Clarion Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.seasonsofmurfreesboro.com/
Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.
Cost: $80 to $100 per person
Make plans now to celebrate New Year’s Eve with two bands – Echo and Reflections — and a great meal at Seasons of Murfreesboro. The event will include live music from 7:00 p.m. until midnight followed by a DJ After Party from midnight until 2:00 a.m. Food will be catered by Chef Raymond. Ticket price also includes a bottle of champagne for each table to make a midnight toast, party favors and a balloon drop at the stroke of twelve. Tickets can be purchased here.
2Elks Lodge 2405
2406 Halls Hill Pike
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 556-3055
Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $20.24 single general admission, additional charge for tables of four ($44.52) or eight ($87.21)
Put on your sexy best and join the fun once again created by Kevin Harding and Frederick Wade. These guys know how to throw a party! Bring your own food and beverages (no beer). There will be music and a photo booth by Elite Flash 360. Buy tickets here. Limited space, as there are only 20 tables.
3Fourth Annual New Year’s Eve Bash for Charity at Walnut House
116 North Walnut
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.walnuthousemurfreesboro.com/
Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $100 per person
It’s back! The Walnut House’s 4th Annual New Year’s Eve party! It’s a fundraiser for Nourish Food Bank this year!
Begin the evening with a red-carpet drop-off with valet parking, then either stay downstairs where there will be several casino games going, all for charity of course, or follow the sounds of dance music upstairs and hit the dance floor. A cigar bar and lounge will also be featured outside. Drinks and appetizers will be on both floors. At 11 p.m., or MIDNIGHT in New York City, celebrate with the ball drop in NYC and confetti. They will also celebrate New Year’s Eve at 10:00 p.m., because that is what they do in Brazil. For those that don’t usually last until midnight, you can go home having already celebrated midnight somewhere and leave with a smile on your face. For those who live for the late night, top off the night at midnight in the Boro with fireworks and a balloon drop!
For more information and to buy tickets click here.
4New Year’s Eve Bash at Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $22.60 per person
Ring in the New Year in style at Hop Springs’ Annual New Year’s Eve Bash! Dance the night away with Mixtape – The Ultimate 80s Tribute Band, and toast to 2025 with the perfect pairing—their good friends from Hacienda Rio Verde Tequila are bringing their amazing flavors to the party!
5Go to Bed on Time New Year’s Eve Bash at Middle Ground
2484 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Hours: 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
A family friendly event with $1 wings all day and a 3:00 p.m. sparkling grape juice toast to the new year.
6New Year’s Eve at The Goat — Murfreesboro
2355 Adwell Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.lcgoat.com/happenings/2024/12/31/new-years-eve-at-the-goat/
Hours: 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
Cost: $10.98 per person
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at The Goat! Get ready for an unforgettable night as they ring in the New Year with an incredible lineup of festivities. Dance the night away to the beats of their live DJ, enjoy a specially crafted New Year’s-themed cocktail, and indulge in delicious passed hors d’oeuvres. As the clock strikes midnight, raise your glass for a complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2025 with style and cheer. Make it a night to remember!
