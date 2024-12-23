6 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro

3 Fourth Annual New Year’s Eve Bash for Charity at Walnut House

116 North Walnut

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 705-7897

https://www.walnuthousemurfreesboro.com/

Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Cost: $100 per person

It’s back! The Walnut House’s 4th Annual New Year’s Eve party! It’s a fundraiser for Nourish Food Bank this year!

Begin the evening with a red-carpet drop-off with valet parking, then either stay downstairs where there will be several casino games going, all for charity of course, or follow the sounds of dance music upstairs and hit the dance floor. A cigar bar and lounge will also be featured outside. Drinks and appetizers will be on both floors. At 11 p.m., or MIDNIGHT in New York City, celebrate with the ball drop in NYC and confetti. They will also celebrate New Year’s Eve at 10:00 p.m., because that is what they do in Brazil. For those that don’t usually last until midnight, you can go home having already celebrated midnight somewhere and leave with a smile on your face. For those who live for the late night, top off the night at midnight in the Boro with fireworks and a balloon drop!

For more information and to buy tickets click here.