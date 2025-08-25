6 Live Shows to See this Week- August 25, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Anderson East
Friday, August 29, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Anderson East is known for combining the sounds of R&B with country. East released his latest album, Worthy, on May 30th, featuring a collection of vulnerable and honest songs. Special guests will be Theo Katzman and Benny G.
Find tickets here.
2King of Queens- A Queen Tribute Band
Saturday, August 30, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Kings of Queen has been selling out venues nationwide and is considered one of the country’s Top Rated Queen Tributes. This fierce foursome is fronted by Emo Alaeddin, known for the looks and voice Freddie Mercury but also the flair, the moves, and the replica outfits.
Find tickets here.
3Grand Ole Opry
Friday, August 29, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artist who will perform include Vince Gill, Walker Hayes, Margo Price, and Austin Snell.
Find tickets here.
4311
Tuesday, August 26, 6:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska by five friends: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass). 31 years later, they’re still rocking together. Widely regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S., 311 mixes rock, rap, reggae, and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound. As veterans of 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside legends like U2 and Radiohead.
Find tickets here.
5The Starting Line
Saturday, August 30, 7:30 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Starting Line, a band formed in 1999, is on tour now for The Eternal Youth Tour stopping in Nashville this week. Special guests will be Knuckle Puck, and Keep.
Find tickets here.
6Baylee Littrell
Wednesday, August 27, 8 pm
Eastside Bowl, 1508 Gallatin Road, Nashville
Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys band member, Brian Littrell, appeared on American Idol season 23. While on the show, he performed an original song “Hey Jesus” which he released as a single. This summer, he is making three tour stops in the Southeast and will be in Nashville this week. There is also a ticket option for a meet and greet.
Find tickets here.
