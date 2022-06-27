One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 28 – July 3, 2022.
1Willie Nelson
Tuesday, June 28, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
This concert was previously scheduled but was delayed due to COVID. Willie Nelson will be joined by Ray Wylie Hubbard & Drayton Farley.
Buy tickets here.
2Cheekwood Under the Stars
Friday, July 1, 6 pm
Cheekwood,1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Cheekwood’s Under the Stars concert series brings world-class musicians to Music City, with the 55-acre botanical garden and arboretum as the backdrop. Bluegrass Under the Stars kicks off Independence Day weekend, featuring Rhonda Vincent and The Grascals, on stage in the meadow between the ponds and the Wills Perennial Garden.
Buy tickets here.
3Motley Crue and Def Leppard
Thursday, June 30, 4:30 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together this summer for a coheadlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in North America’s biggest stadiums. THE STADIUM TOUR featuring, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD with POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will stop in Nashville this week.
Buy tickets here.
4Fisk Jubilee Singers
Tuesday, June 28, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville
In the year 1892, Ryman Auditorium was opened and during the same year marked the first performance of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® in this sacred space. 130 years since then, both institutions continue to enjoy a thriving relationship. On June 28, both institutions will join forces again and present a night of wonderful music to the Nashville community.
Buy tickets here.
5Riley Green
Sunday, July 3, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
The 2020 ACM new male artist of the year is headed to Ascend. Other artists performing include Sammy Kershaw and Morgan Wade.
Buy tickets here.
6Mo Pitney
Friday, July 1, 5 pm – 9 pm
3031 Long Hollow Pike, Hendersonville
Light up the Pike is a free event in Hendersonville with classic car show, games, food trucks, and entertainment featuring Mo Pitney.
Find more information here.