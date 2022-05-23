One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 23 – May 29, 2022.
1Diamond Rio at Hometown Jam
Tuesday, May 24, 5 pm
Sander Ferry Park, 513 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville
See Diamond Rio at Hendersonville’s Hometown Jam at Live Love Nashville’s presents “A Night for Live Love Nashville.”
2Halsey
Tuesday, May 24, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Frankln
Genre-bending artist Halsey announced their Love and Power Tour in support of their critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.
The supporting acts on the tour will be Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress.
3Natalie Prass, Cameron Neal, and Daniel Nunnulee
Thursday, May 26, 6:30 pm
Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Books, Bars and Guitars is back on May 26th at Analog in the Hutton Hotel with another special evening of story and song. We’ll have music by Natalie Prass, and Daniel Nunnelee and feature writing from the winners of this year’s Porch Prize: Jardana Peacock, Christian Collier and Sophia Huneycutt.
4New Found Glory – BreakFest
Thursday, May 26, 3:30 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
New Found Glory is bringing back their festival that celebrates the most important meal of the day- breakfast. The event kicks off at 3:30 pm with fan signings from your favorite bands. Don’t miss this incredible lineup.
5Kenny Chesney
Saturday, May 28, 5 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
After a two-year delay, Kenny Chesney is back with his Here and Now tour stopping at Nissan Stadium. Special guests include Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay.
6Brett Dennen
Saturday, May 28, 3 pm
Cumberland Caverns, 1437 Caverns Road, McMinnville
Join Brett Dennen for a one-of-a-kind acoustic concert experience 333 feet underground in the spectacular Volcano Room.
