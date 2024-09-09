6 Live Shows this Week- September 9, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
18
photo from The Ryman

Here are six live shows this week.

1Something Corporate

photo from The Ryman

Thursday, September 12, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Something Corporate brings their Out Of Office Tour to the famed Ryman Auditorium for a sold-out show featuring support from Kevin Devine. The now 24-date trek, which continues through mid-October, marks the first official cross-country outing featuring the five original members of the band in over 20 years.

Find tickets here. 

2Meghan Trainor

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 10, 6:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Meghan Trainor will bring The Timeless Tour to Franklin this week. Special guests will be Paul Russell, and Ryan Trainor.

Find tickets here. 

3Bilmuri

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, September 13, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Bilmuri’s American Tour stops at Brooklyn Bowl this week. Special guests will be 408.

Find tickets here. 

4Opening Weekend for Nashville Symphony

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, September 13, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Giancarlo Guerrero’s final season as Music Director opens with a favorite guest of the Nashville Symphony and two works that nod to his first season in the role.

Find tickets here. 

5Joseph

photo from The Cannery

Saturday, September 14, 8 pm

Cannery Hall, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville

A special show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Joseph’s debut album Native, Dreamer, Kin, which will be played in its entirety from start to finish, followed by favorites from the entire discography.

Find tickets here. 

6Face the Fight at the Opry

photo by Donna Vissman

Tuesday, September 10, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Join in for an unforgettable evening at the Opry as we unite to Face the Fight against veteran suicide. Artists scheduled to perform include Trace Adkins, Jason Crabb, Craig Morgan, Tucker Wetmore, and more.

Find tickets here. 

