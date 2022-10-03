6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022.

Earth, Wind & Fire

Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Earth, Wind & Fire is a musical institution. 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize. It’s the last show of the season at FirstBank, so grab a ticket to the show.

Buy tickets here.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville

Jukebox’s Life In The Past Lane Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of “vintage” and “modern.”

Buy tickets here.

Panic! At the Disco

Saturday, October 8, 7 pm

Panic At the Disco!VIVA LAS VENGEANCE marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of their #1 album, RIAA certified platinum-selling Pray For The Wicked, highlighted by the 5x-platinum smash hit “High Hopes” which simultaneously hit #1 across three different radio formats and broke the Billboard record for most weeks atop the Hot Rock Songs Chart! They will be joined by special guests Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers.

Buy tickets here.

Sophie B. Hawkins

Sunday, October 9, 7:30 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Grammy-nominated Sophie B. Hawkins writes all her own songs, is a multi-instrumentalist, and has been fully involved in every aspect of the production of her records herself, from background vocals and playing her own instruments, to engineering and production of her albums. Hawkins released her debut album Tongues and Tails in 1992 earning her Best New Artist Grammy nomination.

Buy tickets here.

UPSAHL

Saturday, October 8, 8 pm

The End,2219 Elliston Place, Nashville

UPSAHL is not only a talented performer, but a talented songwriter with credits on Dua Lipa’s GRAMMY award-winning album, Future Nostalgia.

Buy tickets here.

Scott Mulvahill

Saturday, October 8, 8 pm

3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

Frontman, singer-songwriter, world-renowned upright bassist, multi-instrumentalist, Scott Mulvahill is leaving his unique mark on the intersecting worlds of Americana, bluegrass, folk, jazz, rock & roll, and roots music. Raised in Houston, Mulvahill cut his teeth as a member of Ricky Skaggs’ acclaimed band, Kentucky Thunder but now has a solo career.

Buy tickets here.