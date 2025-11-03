6 Live Shows this Week-November 3, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Bryan Adams
Friday, November 7, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Global rock icon Bryan Adams has announced that he is hitting the road this fall with his massive “Roll With The Punches” North America 2025 tour, his biggest tour in years.Adams says: “I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour. We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”
Find tickets here.
2Ernest Live
Tuesday-Wednesday, November 4-5, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Ernest returns to the Ryman for two nights this week. The Nashville native, singer-songwriter, the 2X ACM Award nominee (2024), 2X CMA TriplePlay Award winner, and 2022 / 2023 Variety Hitmaker fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, crafting a twist-heavy verse style that’s earned him 11 No. 1 hits as a songwriter and one No. 1 on country radio.
Find tickets here.
3Jonathan Jackson
Thursday, November 6, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
An Evening with Jonathan Jackson at The Franklin Theatre marks the first solo concert in the artist’s career. Best known for his role as Avery Barkley on the television show Nashville, and as the lead singer for the alternative rock band Enation.
Find tickets here.
4Purity Ring
Wednesday, November 5, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Purity ring released their highly-anticipated self-titled album on September 26. As always, the band’s visuals feel deeply seeded in the sound of the record. This week, they bring the Place of My Own tour to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Saturday, November 8, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. The Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night will feature Charlie Worsham and more.
Find tickets here.
6Paul McCartney
Thursday, November 6, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Paul McCartney is bringing his Got Back 2025 tour to Nashville this week. Expect a showcase of McCartney’s grand catalog of post-Beatles hits, interweaved with stories from his storied career in an intimate setting.
Find tickets here.
