6 Live Shows this Week-November 24, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Stephen Wilson Jr.
Monday, November 24, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Hailing from Indiana, Stephen Wilson Jr. wowed at the CMA Awards with his performance of “Stand by Me” which received a standing ovation, you can see him at the Ryman this week. Just a few tickets remain.
Find tickets here.
2Grand Ole Opry 100th
Friday, November 28, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The Opry is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a host of performers. Those scheduled to perform include Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Mandy Barnett, Suzy Bogguss, T. Graham Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Lorrie Morgan, Marty Stuart, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Spiritbox
Tuesday, November 25, 7 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Spiritbox, the Canadian metal band, will stop in Nashville this week with support from Periphery and Honey Revenge. The tour is in support of their latest album Tsunami Sea.
Find tickets here.
4Tennessee Youth Symphony Concert
Monday, November 24, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Join the students of the Tennessee Youth Symphony as they present their fall concert to the public. Enjoy a performance by two of their most renowned ensembles – Prelude Strings and Youth Symphony – presented in collaboration with the Nashville Symphony and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
Find tickets here.
5Pat McLaughlin Band
Wednesday, November 26, 7:30 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
It’s a Thanksgiving Eve celebration with the music of Pat McLaughlin Band, Kenny Greenberg, Greg Morrow, and Steve Mackey.
Find tickets here.
690s Hits and Xmas Riffs: Featuring Ezra, Ray, Hart
Tuesday, November 25, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
What happens when you put three of modern Rock’s most-played frontmen under the same spotlight at the same time? Ezra Ray Hart is what happens! The trio unites MULTI-PLATINUM icons Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, and Emerson Hart of Tonic under one banner. Since emerging in 2018, the supergroup has performed to sold-out audiences on special occasions and during sought-after major festivals.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!