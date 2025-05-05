6 Live Shows this Week- May 5, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Pearl Jam
Tuesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 8, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Pearl Jam is an alternative rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990. The band’s lineup consists of bassist Jeff Ament, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, lead guitarist Mike McCready, lead singer/guitarist Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron. Thirty plus years of live performances, twelve studio albums and hundreds of official live concert bootleg releases later, Pearl Jam continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful.
Find tickets here.
2Rhiannon Giddens
Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue is Giddens’ much anticipated return to her North Carolina roots and the old time music tradition that launched her career. 2x GRAMMY, MacArthur “Genius”, and Pulitzer Prize winner Giddens has pulled together a remarkable band that represents an incredible array of talent and American musical traditions as a way to celebrate her new album What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow, a fiddle-and-banjo record made with her old Carolina Chocolate Drop collaborator Justin Robinson.
Find tickets here.
3Wilco
Friday, May 9, 7:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Wilco will bring their spring tour to Nashville this week at The Pinnacle, a new venue. Waxahatchee will be a special guest.
Find tickets here.
4Rufus Du Sol
Tuesday, May 6, 7:30 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 301 1st Avenue S, Nashville
RÜFÜS DU SOL begin the global rollout of their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025, starting with a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand for their latest album, Inhale / Exhale. The shows presented by triple j (AU) and George FM (NZ) will feature a carefully curated mix of new tracks alongside fan favorites, accompanied by their world renowned immersive lighting and stage production.
Find tickets here.
5Alabama Sunset
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm
Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Come Join us for ALABAMA SUNSET as they pay tribute to the legendary band Alabama with reverence and respect to the music and show fans have loved for years. ALABAMA had 21 number one singles! Incredible by any standard and Songs Of The South is proud to perform these songs, sticking close to the amazing vocal harmonies and detailed playing.
Find tickets here.
6Kacey Musgraves-Brothers Osborne
Monday, May 5, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
On May 5th, the community will come together in a powerful way — with music, with open hearts, and with unwavering love — to support a woman who has faced unimaginable challenges with incredible courage: Amanda “Mandy” Pence. Performers include Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Cage the Elephant, Michelle Branch, and Madi Diaz.
Find tickets here.
