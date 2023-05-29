6 Live Shows this Week- May 29, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1The Used & Pierce the Veil
Wednesday, May 31, 6:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville
The Creative Control Tour featuring The Used & Pierce The Veil with very special guests Don Broco and Deathbyromy at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on May 31, 2023. $1 of every ticket goes to Living The Dream Foundation to help make dreams come true for children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses.
Find tickets here.
2Harry Mack
Thursday, June 1, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue, Nashville
Harry Mack, rapper and artist is out on the Odyssey Tour 2023 stopping in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
3Nashville R&B Music Experience 2
Saturday, June 3, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The R&B experience brings Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell and more to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
4Tanya Tucker
Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
A country legend, Tanya Tucker will headline two shows at the Ryman this week.
Find tickets here.
5Ruston Kelly
Friday, June 2, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Ruston Kelly is bringing “The Weakness Tour” to Ascend this week in support of his latest album The Weakness.
Find tickets here.
6Ron Pope
Saturday, June 3, 8 pm
CMA Theater, 222 John Rep Lewis Way, Nashville
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ron Pope takes the stage with special guest Lydia Luce for his 2023 Tour on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Find tickets here.