6 Live Shows this Week- May 27, 2024

Here are six live shows to catch this week.
1Feid
Monday, May 27, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Salomón Villada Hoyos, better known by his stage names Feid and Ferxxo, is a Colombian singer and songwriter. Born in Medellín, Colombia, he has worked with several well-known singers such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Maluma and Karol G.
Find tickets here.
2Bleachers
Tuesday-Wednesday, May 28-29, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Bleachers are fronted by globally celebrated, eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff. Releasing their debut album ‘Strange Desire’ in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across three studio albums, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie.
Find tickets here.
3Lainey Wilson
Friday-Saturday, May 31-June 1, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
The new ACM Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson announced her headlining “Country’s Cool Again Tour” stopping at Ascend Amphitheater for two nights.
Find tickets here.
4Gunna
Tuesday, May 28, 6:45 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
GUNNA, along with Special Guest Flo Milli, will be stopping in Nashville for his The Bittersweet Tour.
Find tickets here.
5Jason Scheff and Tommy DeCarlo
Friday, May 31, 6 pm and 9 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Lead Singers of Classic Rock: Jason Scheff: longtime lead singer of Chicago & Tommy DeCarlo: a former lead singer of Boston, featuring Sixwire!
Jason Scheff and Tommy DeCarlo team up for a night of unforgettable classic rock music spanning the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. This musical tribute features two great sets of classic hits with the timeless ballads of CHICAGO and the guitar-driven rock music of BOSTON. Over 15 million+ fans have attended a live concert featuring either Jason or Tommy’s signature high-tenor lead vocals.
Find tickets here.
6Blue June Music Fest
Saturday, June 1, 6 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Blue June Music Fest is a touring music festival highlighting americana, folk, roots, and country music through both local and non local acts. With the goal of bringing artists together, working with local venues, making a memorable night for music fans, and doing something a little different.
Find tickets here.
