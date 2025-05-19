6 Live Shows this Week- May 19, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Halsey

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

For My Last Trick is Halsey’s fifth tour in support of her fifth album. The tour makes its way to Nashville this week.

Find tickets here.

Opry Salutes the Troops

Thursday, May 20, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Join the Opry as they Salute the Troops at the Opry. Celebrate two monumental milestones—100 years of the Opry and 250 years of the U.S. Army. It’s a special evening of live music, honoring all those who serve.

Find tickets here.

Tucker Wetmore

Wednesday, May 21, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Recently named an artist to watch from Spotify, VEVO, Billboard, MusicRow and Grand Ole Opry, Wetmore has spent the spring captivating international audiences across Europe at Country 2 Country (C2C), including a sold-out headlining stop at London’s Electric Ballroom. He continues that momentum with the extended WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025, running through May and stopping at The Ryman this week.

Find tickets here.

AC/DC

Tuesday, May 20, 5 pm

Nissan Stadium, One Titans Way, Nashville

AC/DC brings the 2025 Power Up North American Stadium tour to Nissan this week. The tour is titled after their of the same name which released in 2020. Special guests will be Pretty Reckless.

Find tickets here.

Music City Dueling Pianos

Friday, May 23, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Get ready for an unforgettable night of high-energy entertainment with Music City Dueling Pianos, featuring the powerhouse duo Chris Hatfield and Benan Avci. This dynamic performance blends musical talent, comedy, and audience interaction into a nonstop party where you help call the shots.

Find tickets here.

Citizen Solider

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

The alt-rock band Citizen Soldier is bringing The Semicolon Tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be 10 Years, Thousand Below, and Nerv.

Find tickets here.

