6 Live Shows this Week- May 1, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo by Khris Poage

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Whiskey Jam

photo from Whiskey Jam

Monday, May 1st, 7 pm

1913 Division Street, Nashville

The parking lot concerts return this week on May 1st. The free event has a lineup of Colbie Caillat, Drake White, War Hippies, and more.

2Nate Smith

photo from Skydeck

Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 pm

Skydeck, 5036 Broadway, Nashville

Nate Smith is holding a free album release party at Skydeck in the Fifth and Broadway complex. Special guests will be Rotunda.

3Janet Jackson

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, May 4, 7:45

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is coming back to Nashville. Special guests will be Ludacris.

Find tickets here.

4Whiskey Myers

photo by Khris Poage

Saturday, May 6, 7 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

It’s the first concert of the season at Ascend Amphitheater with special guests Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls.

Find tickets here. 

5Goth Babe

photo from Marathon Music Works

Tuesday, May 2, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

Griff Washburn, who goes by Goth Babe is bringing The Lola Tour to Nashville with special guests Yoke Lore.

Find tickets here. 

6Breaking Benjamin

photo from Breaking Benjamin

Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

The rock band Breaking Benjamin will be at FirstBank this week with special guests BUSH and Another Day Dawns.

Find tickets here. 

 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.

