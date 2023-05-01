6 Live Shows this Week- May 1, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Whiskey Jam
Monday, May 1st, 7 pm
1913 Division Street, Nashville
The parking lot concerts return this week on May 1st. The free event has a lineup of Colbie Caillat, Drake White, War Hippies, and more.
2Nate Smith
Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 pm
Skydeck, 5036 Broadway, Nashville
Nate Smith is holding a free album release party at Skydeck in the Fifth and Broadway complex. Special guests will be Rotunda.
3Janet Jackson
Thursday, May 4, 7:45
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is coming back to Nashville. Special guests will be Ludacris.
Find tickets here.
4Whiskey Myers
Saturday, May 6, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
It’s the first concert of the season at Ascend Amphitheater with special guests Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls.
Find tickets here.
5Goth Babe
Tuesday, May 2, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Griff Washburn, who goes by Goth Babe is bringing The Lola Tour to Nashville with special guests Yoke Lore.
Find tickets here.
6Breaking Benjamin
Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
The rock band Breaking Benjamin will be at FirstBank this week with special guests BUSH and Another Day Dawns.
Find tickets here.