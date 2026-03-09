Here are six live shows to see this week.

Jelly Roll Grand Ole Opry Induction

Tuesday, March 10, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Jelly Roll will become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Artists scheduled to perform at the event include Ernest, Lainey Wilson, and Craig Morgan.

3rd & Lindsley Turns 35

Friday, March 13, 7:30 pm

818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville

3rd & Lindsley turns 35 featuring Pat McLaughlin Band featuring Kenny Greenberg, Greg Morrow & Steve Mackey + Jimmy Hall & The Prisoners of Love.

Diana Ross

Sunday, March 15, 7:30 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The legendary Diana Ross brings the “Diana in Motion Tour 2026” to Nashville this week. A national treasure with a magnificent legacy that has changed the course of music history and popular culture, this show will be one to see this week.

Erra & Currents

Thursday, March 12, 6:30 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

The Alabama-based Metalcore band brings “The Silence Follows Tour 2026” to Nashville this week. Co-headlining with Currents, special guests will be Caskets Aviana.

The Frontman

Friday, March 13, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

THE FRONTMEN are the voices behind the soundtrack of Friday night honkytonks, first kisses, and heartbreaks for over three decades. Fans may not always know their name, but they know every word to their songs.

The supergroup unites three powerhouse lead singers—Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart), and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas). Together, they deliver a high-energy show of 90s country anthems like “Amazed,” “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” and “God Blessed Texas”—alongside fresh new music that defines THE FRONTMEN today.

Adam Weiner

Friday, March 13, 7:30 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Adam Weiner, lead singer of Low Cut Connie will have an intimate solo show at City Winery this week.

