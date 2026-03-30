6 Live Shows this Week-March 30, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Chris Tomlin
Friday, April 3, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Chris Tomlin’s “Good Friday Nashville” returns to Bridgestone this week for its 10th year. Special guests will be Kari Jobe and Willie Robertson.
Find tickets here.
2Max McCowan
Wednesday-Thursday, April 1-2, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Rising country artist, Max McCowan, brings “The Cost of Growing Up Tour” to Nashville this week. Special guests will be The Jack Wharff Band.
Find tickets here.
3Joanne Shaw Taylor
Thursday, April 2, 4 pm & 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Experience the magic of Joanne Shaw Taylor and her incredible band as they deliver a powerhouse performance featuring songs from her latest album, Black & Gold. Renowned for her electrifying guitar performances and soulful songwriting, Joanne’s vocals shine as she blends blues, rock, soul, and pop.
Find tickets here.
4Celtic Woman
Wednesday, April 1, 7 pm
Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
CELTIC WOMAN–A NEW ERA promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of timeless tradition and modern storytelling, a spellbinding tribute to the enduring power of Irish music and the extraordinary talents of the performers.
Find tickets here.
5Gillian Welch- David Rawlings
Friday, April 3, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are embarking on a seven-city tour covering The Grateful Dead’s 1981 Live Album, Reckoning in celebration of its 45th anniversary.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Wednesday, April 1, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. This year, the live radio show will is celebrating 100 years. Artists set to perform will be Avery Anna, Mandy Barnett, Steven Curtis Chapman, Chris Janson, Iam Tongi, and more.
Find tickets here.
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