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Home Bridgestone Arena 6 Live Shows this Week-March 30, 2026

6 Live Shows this Week-March 30, 2026

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
4
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Chris Tomlin

Friday, April 3, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Chris Tomlin’s “Good Friday Nashville” returns to Bridgestone this week for its 10th year. Special guests will be Kari Jobe and Willie Robertson.

Find tickets here. 

2Max McCowan

Wednesday-Thursday, April 1-2, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Rising country artist, Max McCowan, brings “The Cost of Growing Up Tour” to Nashville this week. Special guests will be The Jack Wharff Band.

Find tickets here. 

3Joanne Shaw Taylor

Thursday, April 2, 4 pm & 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Experience the magic of Joanne Shaw Taylor and her incredible band as they deliver a powerhouse performance featuring songs from her latest album, Black & Gold. Renowned for her electrifying guitar performances and soulful songwriting, Joanne’s vocals shine as she blends blues, rock, soul, and pop.

Find tickets here. 

4Celtic Woman

Wednesday, April 1, 7 pm

Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

CELTIC WOMAN–A NEW ERA promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of timeless tradition and modern storytelling, a spellbinding tribute to the enduring power of Irish music and the extraordinary talents of the performers.

Find tickets here.

5Gillian Welch- David Rawlings

Friday, April 3, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are embarking on a seven-city tour covering The Grateful Dead’s 1981 Live Album, Reckoning in celebration of its 45th anniversary.

Find tickets here. 

6Grand Ole Opry

Wednesday, April 1, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. This year, the live radio show will is celebrating 100 years. Artists set to perform will be Avery Anna, Mandy Barnett, Steven Curtis Chapman, Chris Janson, Iam Tongi, and more.

Find tickets here. 

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