6 Live Shows this Week-March 20, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1John Mayer
Friday, March 24, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
For the first time in his career, trailblazer John Mayer has set a groundbreaking solo acoustic tour for spring 2023 stopping in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2Radney Foster
Friday, March 24, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of his solo debut, Radney Foster will be doing a select number of shows where he plays the album top to bottom (along with some later hits). Legendary steel guitarist Steve Fishell (who coproduced the album with Foster) will be joining the band on select dates.
Find tickets here.
3Gracie Abrams
Tuesday, March 21, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
This year will see Abrams released her debut album, Good Riddance, on February 24th followed by a North American headline tour and dates supporting Taylor Swift this Spring on her blockbuster Eras Tour. Special guests will be Tiny Habits.
Find tickets here.
4Cass Jones
Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
It’s an evening of music with three local artist-Cass Jones, Sydney Adams, and Jordan Foster.
Find tickets here.
5Arkansauce
Wednesday, March 22, 8 pm
Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four piece string band from northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, americana, country, blues, and funk. Special guest will be Trevor Clark.
Find tickets here.
6Love Rising
Monday, March 20, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
A benefit concert for Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, Out Memphis, and the Tennessee Pride Chamber in partnership with Looking Out Foundation featuring Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, Mya Byrne, Sheryl Crow, The Rainbow Coalition Band, and YOLA.
Find tickets here.