6 Live Shows this Week- March 2, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
6Priscilla Block
Wednesday, March 4, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Priscilla Block & Friends, a full-circle celebration in the city where she once performed in bars and hotel lobbies as a teen chasing her dreams. Part of her 2026 Things You Didn’t See Tour, fans can expect an unforgettable night of fearless storytelling and irresistible pop-country gems from one of country’s most exciting new voices. Special guest will be Greylan James.
Find tickets here.
5The Floozies
Wednesday, March 4, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Brothers Matt and Mark Hill are the sonic visionaries behind electronic – funk powerhouse The Floozies. They are bringing the Too Many Flooz tour to Nashville with special guests Bray Bradbury.
Find tickets here.
4Suzy Bogguss
Saturday, March 7, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The newest member of the Grand Ole Opry will perform at the Franklin Theatre. In the 1990s Suzy Bogguss sold 4 million records with sparkling radio hits like “Outbound Plane”, “Someday Soon”, “Letting Go”, “Drive South”, and “Hey Cinderella”.
Find tickets here.
3Grand Ole Opry
Tuesday, March 3, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists who will perform include Sister Sadie, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown, The Malpass Brothers, and more.
Find tickets here.
2Tim Easton & Friends
Thursday, March 5, 7 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
City Winery Nashville presents Tim Easton & Friends Present the “Firehorse” Album Release Residency with KEVIN NOLAN, KARA COLE, TOMMY SCIFRES on Thursday, March 5th at 7:00pm. View all dates and times with Tim Easton & Friends.
Find tickets here.
1The High Kings
Tuesday, March 3, 7:30 pm
Country Music Hall of Fame, 224 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
The High Kings have brought the timeless tradition of folk music to audiences worldwide and earned widespread acclaim. Following a whirlwind 2024 that boasted a sold-out world tour, a feature on Disney’s Only Murders in The Building and over five million weekly streams, the band’s momentum continued into 2025.
Find tickets here.
