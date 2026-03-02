Monday, March 2, 2026
No menu items!
Home Country Music Hall of Fame 6 Live Shows this Week- March 2, 2026

6 Live Shows this Week- March 2, 2026

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
39
Priscilla Block
photo by Britton Webb

Here are six live shows to see this week.

6Priscilla Block

Wednesday, March 4, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Priscilla Block & Friends, a full-circle celebration in the city where she once performed in bars and hotel lobbies as a teen chasing her dreams. Part of her 2026 Things You Didn’t See Tour, fans can expect an unforgettable night of fearless storytelling and irresistible pop-country gems from one of country’s most exciting new voices. Special guest will be Greylan James.

Find tickets here.

5The Floozies

Wednesday, March 4, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Brothers Matt and Mark Hill are the sonic visionaries behind electronic – funk powerhouse The Floozies. They are bringing the Too Many Flooz tour to Nashville with special guests Bray Bradbury.

Find tickets here. 

4Suzy Bogguss

Saturday, March 7, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The newest member of the Grand Ole Opry will perform at the Franklin Theatre. In the 1990s Suzy Bogguss sold 4 million records with sparkling radio hits like “Outbound Plane”, “Someday Soon”, “Letting Go”, “Drive South”, and “Hey Cinderella”.

Find tickets here. 

3Grand Ole Opry

Tuesday, March 3, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists who will perform include Sister Sadie, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown, The Malpass Brothers, and more.

Find tickets here. 

2Tim Easton & Friends

Thursday, March 5, 7 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

City Winery Nashville presents Tim Easton & Friends Present the “Firehorse” Album Release Residency with KEVIN NOLAN, KARA COLE, TOMMY SCIFRES on Thursday, March 5th at 7:00pm. View all dates and times with Tim Easton & Friends.

Find tickets here.

1The High Kings

Tuesday, March 3, 7:30 pm

Country Music Hall of Fame, 224 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

The High Kings have brought the timeless tradition of folk music to audiences worldwide and earned widespread acclaim. Following a whirlwind 2024 that boasted a sold-out world tour, a feature on Disney’s Only Murders in The Building and over five million weekly streams, the band’s momentum continued into 2025.

Find tickets here. 

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×