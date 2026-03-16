6 Live Shows this Week- March 16, 2026

4 Band as One Nashville with Trisha Yearwood

Sunday, March 22, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, and country music icon Trisha Yearwood, today announced the confirmed line up for the second annual “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends” on March 22, 2026. This year’s event will celebrate those that have been impacted by breast cancer at a new location: The historic Opry House.

Yearwood will return as the event headliner along with some of music’s most recognized artists. This year’s lineup will include War & Treaty, The Band Loula, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Rissi Palmer, Lukas Nelson, Charles Kelley and more.

Find tickets here.