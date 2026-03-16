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Home Bridgestone Arena 6 Live Shows this Week- March 16, 2026

6 Live Shows this Week- March 16, 2026

By
Donna Vissman
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0
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Here are six live shows to see this week.

6The New Edition Way Tour

Friday, March 20, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The New Edition Way Tour brings together three of music’s most enduring and influential acts: New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton. This landmark event celebrates music, legacy, and connection, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience these legendary artists.

Find tickets here.

5Randy Rogers Band

Saturday, March 21, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The Texas-based rock-country band is headed to the Ryman this week. Special guest will be  Cory Morrow.

Find tickets here. 

4Band as One Nashville with Trisha Yearwood

Sunday, March 22, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, and country music icon Trisha Yearwood, today announced the confirmed line up for the second annual “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends” on March 22, 2026. This year’s event will celebrate those that have been impacted by breast cancer at a new location: The historic Opry House.

Yearwood will return as the event headliner along with some of music’s most recognized artists. This year’s lineup will include War & Treaty, The Band Loula, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Rissi Palmer, Lukas Nelson, Charles Kelley and more.

Find tickets here. 

3Slaughter to Prevail

Saturday, March 21, 7:30 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Slaughter to Prevail kicks off their tour in Nashville this weekend. Special guests will be Whitechapel and Attila.

Find tickets here. 

2Our Lady of Peace 30th Anniversary

Wednesday, March 18, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Our Lady of Peace, the Canadian band,  announced a 21-city 30th anniversary tour stopping in Nashville this week. Special guests will be The Verve Pipe.

Find tickets here. 

1Country Now Live

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 pm

6th & Peabody, 423 6th Avenue S, Nashville

Country Now Live is set to return to Nashville on Tuesday, March 17, at 6th & Peabody, bringing together fans and industry professionals for an evening of live music in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Multi-platinum country artist Dustin Lynch will headline the evening. The lineup will also include performances from rising artists Cole Goodwin, Kayley Green, Kenny Whitmire, Jacob Hackworth, and Graham St. Clair.

Find tickets here. 

 

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