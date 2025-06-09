6 Live Shows this Week- June 9, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
6Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary
Saturday, June 14, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Cash Money Millionaires – featuring Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G, and Turk – will bring their historic 30th Anniversary Tour with The 400 Degreez Band and special guests The Lox, Beanie Sigel, Freeway and Young Gunz to Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
5Counting Crows
Tuesday, June 10, 7:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Counting Crows will kick off The Complete Sweets Tour this week at The Pinnacle. Special guests will be The Gaslight Anthem. Counting Crows performed at FirstBank Amphitheater back in 2021.
Find tickets here.
4Jet
Tuesday, June 10, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Australian rockers Jet will head to Nashville this week on their North American Tour. Special guests will be Band of Skulls.
Find tickets here.
3Hauser
Friday, June 13, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Hauser, the Croatian cellist, brings “The Rebel is Back” tour to Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2Songwriters Series at Franklin Theatre
Thursday, June 12, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Don’t miss the Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series on June 12, featuring Jessica Willis Fisher, Emily Shackelton, James House, and Zoee.
Find tickets here.
1Woofstock at the Winery with Emmy Lou Harris
Saturday, June 14, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
City Winery Nashville presents Woofstock at the Winery with Emmylou Harris, Daniel Lanois & Malcolm Burn – Celebrating 30 Years of “Wrecking Ball” on Saturday, June 14th at 7:30pm.
Find tickets here.
